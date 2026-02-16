‘What the Heck’: Trump Turns Mar-a-Lago Into a Spanish Dance Floor — and Suddenly He’s Eating His Own Words After a Public Meltdown

For more than a year, Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago parties have been grabbing headlines because of their ticket prices, scantily clad female entertainers, gilded ballroom, and over-the-top themes, but this latest one may have topped them all.

The black-tie guest list and the high-dollar ticket tiers signaled another carefully staged evening at the president’s private Palm Beach club, but the conversation surrounding it started long before the first toast.

After criticizing a Spanish-language halftime show, Trump hosted a Latino gala at his Mar-a-Lago club, where Latin performers took center stage before a crowd. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump’s pointed meltdown over Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime show drew strong reactions from supporters and critics alike, placing Latino culture squarely at the center of a fresh political and cultural debate.

According to him and others like Megyn Kelly, this is America, and football is an American sport. Thus, the talent played during the halftime show should be totally in English, “the American language.”

So, when news broke that his Mar-a-Lago resort was turned into a Spanish dance floor, many people were gobsmacked at the hypocrisy.

The sold-out Hispanic Prosperity Gala went down on Feb. 10, two days after Bad Bunny’s performance. Organized by Latino Wall Street in partnership with the America First Policy Institute and the Hispanic Leadership Coalition, the sold-out affair drew entrepreneurs, international leaders, and prominent MAGA figures, including Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Flynn.

Guest dancing on stage at the Hispanic Prosperity Gala, hosted at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. (Photo by PatriotTakes/X)

To celebrate the growing influence of the Hispanic community in business and politics, Latin Grammy winner Nacho, producer Maffio, Venezuelan artist Super Buddha, and Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame performed at the event.

UFC champion Jorge Masvidal, former Miss Puerto Rico Joyce Giraud, Latin Grammy winner Nacho, and Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, were also among those connected to the evening.

Ticket packages, according to the website, ranged from $15,000 to $250,000, with proceeds supporting financial literacy and mentorship initiatives for Hispanic communities.

Guests proudly waved Latin American flags in videos shared across social media that show Spanish-language performances taking center stage inside Mar-a-Lago.

One clip, according to Daily Beast, featured what appeared to be an AI-generated video of a smiling Trump dancing to a Venezuelan-themed Spanish song titled “Los Comunistas Donde Están.” For critics who had just heard him condemn Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish halftime set, the contrast was hard to ignore.

“What’s next, Donny? Black face?” one person commented under the article, adding, “It’s just a different color from whatever he smears on his face now, so it won’t be a big leap for him.”

A second person wondered, “Soooo Bad Bunny singing in Spanish was an issue at the Super Bowl but it was ok at Mar O KKKlago???”

One reaction described the evening as “Embarrassing for all who participated” because “Trump will throw a make fun of you party to dismiss you, for him, it’s the best way to celebrate: sticking his finger in your eye and laughing about it.”

Most of the comments blasted the “disgusting and ridiculous display” as a mockery of Bunny and Latin culture, as one suggested, “I don’t think they intended it to be a spoof – I think they actually thought it was a better show.”

Another said, “They were making fun of Puerto Rico etc, see the video, not celebrating making fun of other countries, they are racist as fck and think its f–king hilarious!”

Sticking to Trump’s signature, weird videos of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin dancing together. “What the heck??” said one observer while another added, “I just noticed that lol.”

“Mar-a-Lago just threw a lavish Latino bash featuring Spanish-language performances and an AI Trump dancing to Venezuelan tunes, proving that for this president, immigrant culture is only welcome when it’s entertaining his rich friends,” one person tweeted as the footage made the rounds on X.

The Latino gala looks even more suspect when considering key footage surfacing from Trump’s Super Bowl watch party.

Large screens from inside his club appeared to show Bad Bunny’s halftime performance playing as he sat with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and other guests.

That detail stood in contrast to Trump’s earlier remarks calling the show “absolutely terrible” and “an affront to the Greatness of America,” adding, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting.”

One viral caption summed up the moment: “What a bunch of hypocrites.”

Beyond the optics, new polling adds context. A Somos Votantes and Global Strategy Group survey found that about 36 percent of Latino voters who supported Trump in 2024 now say they regret or feel disappointed in that decision, citing economic concerns and broken promises.

At the same time, a Yahoo!/YouGov poll showed 42 percent of respondents said Bad Bunny better represents America, compared to 39 percent for Trump.

Among those who watched the halftime performance, 30 percent said they liked it, while only 8 percent said they disliked it. Sixty percent approved of the artist’s closing message promoting unity across the Americas.

Trump criticized Spanish lyrics on the nation’s biggest stage. Days later, Spanish songs echoed through his own ballroom. At Mar-a-Lago, the rhythm shifted — and so did the optics.