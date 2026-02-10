‘Damn!!!’: Donald Trump Explodes Over Public Morals as Fans Drag Him to the Carpet — Unearthing Clips He Never Thought Would Surface

President Donald Trump and his followers are well known for their hypocrisy when it comes to guns at protests and which immigrants are allowed in the country, but his most recent display takes the cake.

Trump and the MAGA exploded when Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was selected as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer, and the outrage prompted Turning Point USA to offer their own “All-American Halftime Show” featuring Kid Rock as the headline performer on the same day.

Donald Trump’s “disgusting” comments about Bad Bunny’s halftime performance are under scrutiny after burlesque dancers were seen at both his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and his golf course in New Jersey. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

‘WTH …Why Is Donald Trump Hosting a FURRY PARTY’: Trump’s Big Mar-a-Lago Speech Derails After Viewers Scramble to Understand the Women Dancing in Dog Masks

The president took to his dog-whistle social media platform to complain about Bad Bunny’s performance and criticize the dancers in his show.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country.”

The former reality star also ranted on about other unrelated topics while calling the halftime show a “mess.”

He later added, “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

Bad Bunny’s performance featured people dressed as tall stands of grass, in suits or in cream and neutral-colored ensembles, a homage to his roots in Puerto Rico. Aside from tank tips and short shorts, everyone looked like they were at a party.

Bad Bunny performs the halftime show during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trump’s “disgusting” comments about the dancers in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance are kinda ironic considering random footage of half-dressed dancers at his Mar-a-Lago often makes a recirculate on social media.

One video from Trump’s “Great Gatsby”-style Halloween party at his West Palm Beach, Florida, club on Oct. 31, shows dancers in scantily clad outfits consisting of a black bralet, tights, and high-waisted shorts as they danced provocativelyon stage and around the crowd with Beyoncé instrumentals playing in the background.

The theme for this party was “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” a nod to singer Fergie’s song featured in the 2013 movie adaptation of author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby.”

A short clip of the festivities was shared on X with the caption, “Trump complained about the ‘disgusting’ dancing during the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show. However, Trump’s guests were recently cheering on women entertainers dancing for them at Mar-a-Lago. Why is it only ok for women to dance at Trump’s club?”

Users on social media continued weighing in on the unearthed clips, also sharing another video from Trump’s party that shows women in red fringe outfits, wearing tights and heels, and feathered headpieces. Their cheeks were literally hanging out of the bottom of each woman’s corset.

Trump complained about the “disgusting” dancing during the Bad Bunny Super Bowl half time show.



However, Trump’s guests were recently cheering on women entertainers dancing for them at Mar-a-Lago.



Why is it only ok for women to dance at Trump’s club?

pic.twitter.com/8tdh9h4hMi — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026

“Is this the sleazy version of the Radio City Rockettes?” one X user asked.

Two others said, “For MAGA, women dancing like this is ok as long as it happens at Mar-a-Lago, to which another replied, “Uh…that is burlesque. Not live TV.”

Another suggested that something more nefarious was happening at Mar-a-Lago during the Jazz Era-themed soirée, writing, “That place doesn’t look very decent, between the owner and the style of the choreographies that are performed there weekly, it seems like something else entirely!!”

Also at the lavish Gatsby-themed bash was a nearly naked woman enticingly dancing in a massive martini glass, “Damn!!!” After the video circulated on X, one user provocatively noted, “But keep talking about halftime show dancers…”

“The difference is Bad Bunny’s dancers were more clothed,” one observer replied, prompting the response, “The dancers at the Bad Bunny show were also not dressed like strippers.”

As the conversation continued, attention quickly shifted to other parties at Trump’s venues, where the atmosphere looked less like a formal event and more like a party drifting off-script.

Even more jarring were video clips of a female samba dancer working her way around the crowd at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The women in the halftime show actually covered their butt cheeks — kentuckyliz (@kentuckyliz3) February 9, 2026

Captured in early August 2025, this scene is from the 2025 Trump Invitational, a high-profile private event that culminated in a formal evening of cocktails, dinner, and an awards ceremony in the club’s Grand Ballroom.

The entertainment featured a Brazilian Carnival theme. While the guests donned elegant long gowns and tuxedos, the dancers showcased elaborate feathered headpieces and costumes with their rear exposed as they gracefully moved about.

“The women in the halftime show actually covered their butt cheeks,” noted one user.

Just last month, another scantily clad woman was on display at another Mar-a-Lago event, where she did the splits while inside a huge plastic bubble floating in a pool.

Taken together, the clips have sharpened a familiar contradiction. Trump has repeatedly slammed performances like Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as “disgusting,” yet similar visuals keep surfacing inside Trump-branded spaces. For critics, the issue isn’t a single dancer or a single night, but the growing disconnect between what Trump condemns publicly and what keeps playing out at his own events.