‘Is She Just Bare on the Chair?’: Jennifer Lopez’s See-Through Dress Takes a Back Seat to Jennifer Lawrence’s Jaw-Dropping Look In One Clip

It’s not often that the spotlight can be taken away from Jennifer Lopez, but that’s what happened Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

Another Jennifer — Jennifer Lawrence to be exact — crashed Lopez’s entrance at the prestigious award show. Lopez was a presenter for Best Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture, while Lawrence was a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in the horror comedy film “Die My Love.”

Jennifer Lawrence upstages Jennifer Lopez in awkward Golden Globes moment. (Photos by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a video shared by E! News, Sunday, Jan. 11, Lopez was walking back to her seat in a glittery brown lace Jean-Louis Cherrer flesh-colored gown with a mermaid hem.

Though the upload was clearly meant to be an admiration post for Lopez, Lawrence was caught in the clip, revealing a bit more than flesh, thus drawing viewers’ attention online.

As Lopez squeezed by Lawrence to get to her table, a seated Lawrence is seen assisting Lopez by pushing the train of her dress behind the chairs at their table.

Though the gesture was thoughtful, it was not enough to distract fans from the “Hunger Games” sitting with her dress hiked up in her chair. Her floral gown was pulled up so high that the top part of her thigh and most of her leg could be seen.

Some observers imagined that Lawrence may have had her bare cheeks on the chair, and this speculation sparked up some comments under E! News’ post on Instagram.

One observant fan wrote, “What’s up with Jennifer Lawrence’s dress, is she just bare on the chair? Idk it looks weird lol.”

Another person who noticed wrote, “Is Jennifer Lawrence really sitting with her dress all the way up so you can practically see her booty is on the chair?”

A third person typed, “Why is Jennifer Lawrence sitting on that chair like it’s a toilet bowl?”

Though Lopez’s gown was sheer and parts of her body was visible as well, it seems not as many people were as interested in that as they were in Lawrence.

It wouldn’t be Lopez’s first time wearing something revealing or see though. She was the talk of the town after showing up at the 2000 Grammys in a cut-out and sheer Versace dress. She scorched the red carpet for the 2016 Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing not one but two sparkling heavily cut out dresses. In 2024, she attended the Toronto International Film Festival in a striking gown which showed off the entire sides of her body including her bosom, abdomen, and legs.

Not to mention much of her concert looks are skimpy as much as they are sparkly.

As for Lawrence, her red carpet fashion looks has always stayed along the lines of sophisticated and minimalist. Every once in a while her looks can be slightly risqué, but they’re never as bold as Lopez’s.

In fact, her Golden Globes dress is one of the more racier looks that she’s worn on a red carpet. It was also sheer with flowers covering her intimate areas and cutouts around her abdomen region.

But these two ladies weren’t the only ones who were turning heads at the event. Other women who nailed the red carpet were Olandria Carthen, Teyana Taylor, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Chase Infini and more.