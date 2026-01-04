‘Just Like His Dad’: Barron Trump Looks Like a Total Loner at Mar-a-Lago Event as Fans Suspect He Has No ‘Real Friends’

Barron Trump has been in the public eye for most of his life, but since emerging as part of America’s first family a decade ago, the spotlight surrounding the young New York City native has grown larger by the year.

The president’s youngest son was back at the center of attention in recent days, as the world counted down to the beginning of 2026. Barron, 19, has stepped out several times over the last few weeks, drawing reactions on social media.

Barron Trump was spotted partying with his parents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, at a New Year’s event in Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Barron spent his holiday break from studying at New York University with his parents, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump at his father’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

On Dec. 31, the Trumps hosted a New Year’s Eve party at the Palm Beach estate, where many political figures and celebrities were included as guests. Barron also showed up to the function, but the college undergraduate appeared disinterested in hanging out with his dad’s friends.

Video of Barron from the party inside Mar-a-Lago emerged on the internet. In one clip, the tuxedo-clad teenager stood nearly motionless beside the president and the first lady as people around him engaged in conversation.

Barron’s socially awkward stance at the function sparked comparisons to Trump’s reputation for having few close associates. Threads users weighed in on the NYU Stern School of Business student who seems noticeably detached from the festivities surrounding him.

“Yep! He’s standing around awkwardly with no real friends, just like his dad,” a Threads user posted in response to the video of Barron appearing to be lost in his own thoughts amid the other partygoers celebrating.

Most wrote, “Poor kid,” and someone else on the platform wrote, “Yes. Lonely, scowling, judgmental. Exactly like his dad!”

“I’d feel bad for him, but he is his father’s son,” a sympathetic commenter posted. Barron also got a mixed assessment in a post that read, “He’s got that blank look on his face like both his parents. He looks a little like Trump but he’s got that pointy beak like Melania.

Yet another poster referred to Barron’s MAGA-leading father, writing, He’s got that hunched shoulders blank stare off into space look going on just like daddy Don.”

Additionally, one detractor of the Trump clan expressed, “I had to laugh. He’s hanging out with his parents. He’s 19 years old on New Year’s Eve. That’s pretty pathetic. Doesn’t he have any friends?”

Before showing up to the latest formal affair in Mar-a-Lago with his mom and pops, Barron was also seen days earlier at the Trump-owned resort for a dinner with family members and his longtime friend, 19-year-old conservative influencer Bo Loudon.

That outing also ignited online conversation about Barron’s withdrawn demeanor. Photos of him sitting next to his parents, as well as his older brother Donald Trump Jr., and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, were heavily scrutinized, with observers saying the youngest Trump looked “miserable.”

For most of 2025, Barron was out of sight as he made the transition from attending NYU’s main campus to the institution’s satellite campus in Washington which put him closer to the White House, where his parents mostly reside.

Barron was born in 2006 and spent most of his pre-college days living in Manhattan’s Trump Towers. Tabloids risibly reported he had an entire floor of the skyscraper shut down over the summer of 2025 for a romantic date.

The 6-foot-9-inch soccer enthusiast’s private life remains a mystery. As the son of a president, the U.S. Secret Service handles Barron’s security, and the agency is said to be “well versed” in handling him potentially having a girlfriend.

Whether Barron invited a love interest to join him during his winter stay at Mar-a-Lago has not been confirmed. His New Year’s Eve appearance has once again left the public questioning why he seemed to be bored when accompanying Trump, 79, and Melania, 55, this past Christmas season.