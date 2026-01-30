‘She’s Talking About Him Like He’s [Five]’: Melania Drops a Bombshell About Barron and Trump, Then Lets Slip a Small Detail That Changes the Power Dynamic at Home

Melania Trump is in the midst of a media blitz to save her self-titled documentary from flopping.

As movie industry insiders predict “Melania” is on pace for low opening weekend sales, the first lady model has made numerous stops on the Trump-friendly Fox cable channels to hype the project.

Melania Trump gave insight into the relationship between her son, Barron Trump, and her husband, President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘This Clip Says Everything’: Barron Trump Humiliates Melania in Viral Video, With Fans Claiming It’s Payback for How She Treats Trump

Melania, 55, recently sat down with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo to plug the Brett Ratner-directed film during the “Mornings with Maria” segment, where President Donald Trump’s wife was asked about “the challenge of being the first lady of the greatest country in the world” while still raising their 19-year-old son, Barron Trump.

Melania replied, “It’s very important, you need to be there for a child, nonstop. Especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is. He’s [an] incredible young man. We are very proud of him.”

The FLOTUS suggested that the NYU student has now adjusted to life in the White House simply because he’s older, noting that Trump’s first term began when Barron was still very young.

“This time it’s very different, because he’s 19 years old, and [the] first time he was 10 years old. He understands politics. He gives advice to his father. We talk about it, so [it’s] very different,” Melania continued.

Melania Trump on Barron, who is 19 years old: "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially at that age that Barron is" pic.twitter.com/b4OwBcEL85 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

While some on social media claimed she was gushing over her son on television as most proud parents do, other viewers thought Melania came off as a coddling, helicopter mom who sounded too controlling over the teenager’s life.

“She’s talking about him like he’s 5. Is he that helpless that he needs constant supervision at 19?” one person on X wondered about Melania’s apparent treatment of Barron. Someone sarcastically replied, “Like father, like son?”

Similarly, one tweet read on the platform, “Is he weaned yet? I think it’s time to cut the umbilical cord when your kid is almost 2 decades old.”

“Well, they’ve definitely been sheltering him and detaching him from reality,” tweeted one account. Another commented, “He’s no longer, legally, a child. But we all know this… why doesn’t she?”

Furthermore, an X user expressed skepticism that Melania actually spends a lot of time with the at least 6-foot-7 college student by suggesting, “Saying things she thinks a mother would say.”

In addition to appearing on Fox Business, Melania took her press tour to “The Five” on Fox News. Conservative pundit Kayleigh McEnany asked the non-native English speaker to share how Barron is adjusting to his father being back in power for a second term.

The Slovenian-American businesswoman gave nearly an identical answer as her response on “Mornings with Maria.” She told McEnany, “It’s very different. He’s 19, almost 20 years old. I’m very proud of him, and he’s [an] incredible young man.”

Melania resumed, “He understands now, he’s involved. He knows what’s going on in the world. He talks with his dad. He talks with me. He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and podcasts.”

President Trump, 79, credited Barron for exposing him to popular online personalities like Logan Paul, Andrew Schulz, and Adin Ross as a way to reach white Gen Z male voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“[He’s influenced me] a little bit. He tells me about all the hot guys, people I’ve never heard of. ‘Dad, that guy is hot,’” Trump admitted in his own interview with Bartiromo in October 2024.

Trump has continued to hang out with online celebrities after defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election. In addition to Paul, Trump has spotted with real boxers Mike Tyson, who recently attended Melania’s documentary showing, and Conor McGregor, who made a special visit to the White House last May.

Earlier this month, the president attended a college football game with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, Paul, Dana White and former NFL star Pat McAfee.

Influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul, 30, attended Trump’s inaugural events alongside his brother Jake Paul, 29, while comedian and podcaster Theo Von, 45, was also spotted at the January 2025 ceremonies.

(Photos: kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram;whitehouse/Instagram)

While Barron mainly keeps a low public profile as he finishes his sophomore year at New York University’s Stern School of Business campus in Washington, he was spotted with his parents at the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during last year’s holiday season.

Melania is said to be spending most of her time in Mar-a-Lago despite Trump and Barron living mainly in the nation’s capital. The true dynamics of that household are unknown, but speculation about the behind-the-scenes workings of the most powerful family on the planet will rage on.