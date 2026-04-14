‘WOW… Wrong Wife’: Trump Throws Melania Under the Bus as He Brags About His Life and Marriage — Just Not With Her

Donald Trump has been flooding his feed with throwbacks lately, and with his 80th birthday closing in, some viewers are starting to wonder if he’s losing track of which parts of the past still line up.

In hopes of feeling much younger than he looks, the president has been bragging about his big birthday plans this summer, including a special UFC event at the White House, where many hope he doesn’t try to pull off any wrestling or fighting moves.

Donald Trump with first wife, Ivana (L), Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples(R) (Photo: Joe McNally / Getty Images ; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)



‘Why Does Trump Lie?’: Trump Makes Up Wild Story About His Dad and Suddenly Looks to the Man Next to Him to Fill In the Blanks

While mulling over going from being a preschooler in New York City to being the twice-elected U.S. president, Trump fed his haters new material to mock, sharing a legacy video of his physical transformation over the past 75 years. But there are a few details he obviously forgot or missed before uploading.

The MAGA leader included moving portrait shots of himself from age 4 to age 79 with Alphaville’s 1984 song “Forever Young” as the soundtrack.

Starting in 1950, the video collection of images shows Trump as a young child, a teenager at New York Military Academy, a real estate mogul, and a politician.

He was joined by his ex-wife, Marla Maples, when the video reached the year 1994. The former pair were married from 1993 to 1996 and welcomed one daughter, Tiffany Trump.

However, Trump purposefully excluded his current wife of 21 years, former model, Melania Trump.

“Wow!!!” he captioned the 61-second montage. Reactions to the president marveling at a fake biographical time-lapse video were mostly negative.

One Threads user responded, “I seriously doubt he was ever young. Looks to me as though he has led a miserable, joyless life.” A second poster, not impressed by Trump’s lifelong changing looks, wrote, “He didn’t age well.”

Skeptics wondered about the special cameo in Trump’s AI-created clip, saying, “Wonder how Melania feels knowing that Marla made the video and she didn’t.” Another asked about his first wife, Ivana Trump, who was also not shown in the video.

One person said, “Hmmm, no images with Ivana or Melania. Sooo, is he saying that Marla Maples is the only wife that mattered? Can’t wait for this cruel, narcissistic buffoon to leave the Earth.”

Another said, “He probably didn’t even notice since women are all interchangeable to him.”

Others leaned into the idea that Trump’s clip looked like a “memoriam video” that one would play at a funeral or memorial service, as one person said, “Looks like those slideshows they show at funerals.”

BREAKING: Trump appears to be dozing off while Pete Hegseth speaks during today’s cabinet meeting.



This adds to growing doubts about Trump’s stamina and fitness for office. pic.twitter.com/K2uytQCa6f — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 26, 2026

Speculation about Trump’s mental and physical well-being continues to trend online as signs that his health could be deteriorating play out right in front of the world.

Since returning to the White House for a second, nonconsecutive term in January 2025, Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has been seen struggling to walk straight and repeatedly falling asleep during meetings.

Add in the fact that he also often slurs while speaking and frequently loses his train of thought mid-sentence, and the amount of concern about Trump’s ability to serve rises daily.

Plus, the posting of the reflective AI video fueled questions about whether Trump was thinking heavily about his own imminent passing or if he was actually unhinged.

“He needs to be placed in a [psychiatric] facility,” someone on Threads advised. However, this was not the first time Trump uploaded an AI highlight reel of his life.

In July 2025, he shared “The BEST Life Evolution Video of President Donald J. Trump” on his Instagram page, which documented his rise to the presidency.

Trump was also in a nostalgic mood this past February when he traveled in his mind back to the 1990s, a period when he made a guest appearance on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom.

“The Art of the Deal” book author posted a clip from his “Fresh Prince” cameo in 1994 that also featured his then-wife, television personality Marla Maples, whom he later divorced in 1999.

As the days grow closer to his 80th birthday, Trump’s public behavior will be heavily scrutinized to see if the aging MAGA leader has become unfit to lead the country.