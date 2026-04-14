‘Doing the Lord’s Work!’: Trump Scrambles to Delete Controversial Photo, Hoping No One Would Notice — But Doctors Blow It Wide Open and Start a Frenzy

Donald Trump loves tossing out random memes with no explanation and eyebrow-raising posts, especially when it keeps people talking, whether true or not.

That same instinct, though, just landed differently after his latest upload didn’t just stir chatter — it rattled his own circle and left even loyal supporters pushing back in a way they rarely do.

The reaction echoed a recent moment that caught the president off guard, when backlash from his base grew loud enough to force a rare shift in tone — something he seldom gives them.

President Donald Trump gets trolled over a controversial post that even had his MAGA supporters turning on him. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

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After facing growing outrage online, the 79-year-old Republican rabble-rouser deleted a controversial Truth Social post that many followers of Jesus Christ viewed as blasphemous.

Earlier this week, he shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a white robe and red shawl, while appearing to save a sick, bedridden man.

The picture included Trump, the self-described nondenominational Christian, with a shining light emanating from his hand while surrounded by a medical worker, a soldier, a white-beared man, and a praying woman.

The entire setup of the photo looked chaotic when pointing to the American flag, eagles, jet fighters, and what appear to be fallen veterans fill the sky above Trump’s head, creating a scene that positions the secular leader as a holy figure.

On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.

This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an… pic.twitter.com/mq27jxJEnt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 13, 2026

Following intense backlash, including a scathing condemnation from former GOP representative and MAGA defender Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump tried to downplay the situation with an explanation that only incited additional jokes at his expense.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker, which we support,” Trump told reporters at the White House on April 13. “Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

In an attempt to distance himself from complaints that he disrespected the Christian faith, the president also added, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

Unfortunately, that statement did not quell the outrage over the imagery of a former reality star-turned-politician seemingly healing the sick like Jesus. In fact, the claim that Trump’s post was meant to be interpreted as a medical reference just prompted meme makers to mercilessly troll the sitting commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces.

Social media users have flooded timelines sharing depictions of real-life and fictional doctors wearing a white tunic with red fabric worn over their shoulders.

“Don’t mind me. I’m just a physician dressed for work in my usual uniform,” a plastic surgeon wrote as a Threads caption for an edited photo of the medical practitioner dressed like Trump in the widely denounced AI creation.

In response to that lighthearted clapback, another Threads user replied, “Doctors trolling Trump is the light I didn’t know I needed today.” Plus, one person on the app jokingly typed, “Doing the lord’s work.”

HBO’s Primetime Emmy Award-winning emergency room series “The Pitt” was used to make fun of Trump as well, when several of the characters from the drama program were given the doctors-as-prophets makeover.

“I can totally see how Trump mistook himself in that photo for a doctor,” the original Threads poster of the viral “The Pitt” meme expressed, which led to a reply that read, “That’s hilarious!!!”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator in the Trump administration, was targeted for internet parody as well. The former daytime television talk show host caught comical strays on behalf of his boss.

“OMG!!!!” exclaimed an amused commenter under an altered picture of Dr. Oz in a robe and shawl similar to the ones worn by the hand-glowing, saintly-presented Trump in the now-deleted Truth post.

Even Trump’s longtime Democratic tormenter got in on the fun. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office account on X called back to a previous moment that many Catholics called offensive.

“Does Trump think he’s a ‘red cross doctor’ here, too???” Newsom’s team sarcastically asked while reposting a May 2025 tweet from the official White House page that showed Trump dressed as the Pope, the worldwide head of the Catholic Church.

Does Trump think he’s a “red cross doctor” here, too??? https://t.co/GDQrUpUvMH — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 13, 2026

The classic film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” inspired another jokester to accuse Trump of “acting as Nurse Ratched, helping patients coping with mental health” in the pope illustration, referring to the main antagonist in the 1975 movie set in an Oregon psychiatric hospital.

Whether Trump was attempting to fire up his shrinking base with supernatural healing imagery or feed his own oversized ego, the decision to portray himself in a way that could be seen as imitating Christ ultimately backfired tremendously.

The ex-star of “The Apprentice” reality television show will likely continue to use Truth Social as a digital megaphone to shout his inner thoughts or showcase his sometimes off-putting sense of humor, but the more his popularity drops around the country, the more Trump’s charm appears to be fading.