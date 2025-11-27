‘He Practiced for Years’: Trump Finally Masters The Most Basic Task After Letting Wife Melania Get Drenched, and Fans Can’t Believe It Took This Long

The internet is losing it over a new clip of Donald Trump conquering a skill most kids learn at school or at home. First lady Melania Trump was captured smiling like a proud supervisor in the hilariously bizarre clip of the couple outside the White House.

Just before their stumbling walk across the South Lawn, Trump briefly played the chivalrous husband, standing in the rain and waiting for Melania to make her entrance.

Donald Trump, 79, finally learns how to hold an umbrella over his wife’s head. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Can’t Walk or Sit Up Straight’: Short Clip of Trump ‘Hunched Over’ Goes Viral as Fans Zoom In on His Posture

Trump and his wife were departing Washington, D.C., on their way to his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, for Thanksgiving after attending the White House turkey pardoning ceremony for Waddle and Gobble.

A Nov. 25 video circulating online captured the couple as they exited the White House, and fans noticed that 79-year-old Trump finally learned how to use an umbrella. The moment instantly revived long-running old-age jokes sparked by a past viral clip, with some cheering him on like a delinquent kid who’d just nailed his first basic life skill — awkward pride and all.

Trump, wearing a long black single-breasted coat over a navy suit paired with a red tie, exited the White House first. He was seen carrying a black umbrella, which he opened while waiting for his wife.

Melania exited the building wearing a brown pencil skirt, a matching turtleneck and jacket, with a pair of Christian Louboutin high heels. Trump waited as she ducked underneath the umbrella before the two stumbled their way to his helicopter.

During his first presidency, Trump notoriously let his wife Melania get soaked as they were departing the White House in October 2018. Hurricane Michael had just hit Florida and the coast of Georgia, so the press was waiting for the president to depart Washington aboard Marine One.

The former “Apprentice” star is seen holding the umbrella with Melania briefly tucked underneath — until he ditched her in the rain to field questions from reporters, instantly reviving memories of his not-so-chivalrous past.

Fans were quick to recall another 2018 moment at Palm Beach International Airport when Trump shielded only his own hair with an umbrella while Melania and their son, Barron, were left battling wind and rain as they boarded Air Force One.

One person on Threads replied to the video joking about Trump’s last umbrella moment. “He learned how to operate an umbrella? Shocked.”

“He practiced for years…,” noted another user. After one user who agreed replied, “Probably for quite a while. I hope he pinched his fingers.”

“Umbrella opening classes paid off Dotard,” wrote another user. “Well, at least this time he allowed her under the umbrella,” laughed one.

One user remarked that Ronald McDonald was finally a “big boy.”

“Awww she took his arm. And the big boy has learned how to shut an umbrella. Don’t tell him her heels were sinking in the grass,” they wrote.

Whether this latest umbrella moment signals real growth or just a rare fluke, it once again put a spotlight on how even the most basic gestures seem to arrive unusually late for Trump. The scene lands somewhere between “better late than never” and a reminder of past missteps — proof that with him, even the smallest life skill can feel like it needed an instruction manual and a few extra decades to sink in.



