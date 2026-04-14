‘They. Lie. For. A. Living.’: DoorDash PR ‘Crashes Out’ Online as Trump Turns Delivery Into a Staged Stunt — and Leaves Them to Take the Hit

Donald Trump’s White House lunch was designed to pass as a spontaneous, feel-good moment for the cameras, complete with a DoorDash delivery that seemed to land right on cue.

But the scene felt a little too perfect, down to the smallest details, and as viewers began calling it staged, fake, and a publicity stunt, the backlash quickly spiraled, putting DoorDash’s PR team in an uproar as they scrambled to respond and regain control of the narrative.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the Oval Office after a special staged delivery from an Arkansas woman. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

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Trump tried to woo support from voters by having cameras capture a bizarre delivery at the White House in honor of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” first anniversary on April 13.

A delivery person carrying two bags from McDonald’s walked right up to Trump outside the South Lawn door that opens to the Oval Office.

The Arkansas woman, identified as Sharon Simmons, wore a red shirt with “DoorDash Grandma” written in white font and black leggings as she knocked on the door.

At one point, when he asked if she had voted for Trump, Simmons replied, “Ah maybe,” while smiling.

“Look at this. This doesn’t look staged. It doesn’t,” remarked Trump, saying the quiet part aloud that skeptics echoed in their online discourses. “They’re all your favorites,” said Simmons, who hails from Arkansas.

Last year, Trump’s poor diet was exposed, revealing he can down a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac in one sitting. He even used the restaurant for campaign stops and fed McDonald’s food to the USA Men’s Hockey team after their gold-medal performance during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

President Trump receives DoorDash McDonald's order and speaks with delivery driver: "I think you voted for me?"



Delivery driver: "Maybe." pic.twitter.com/WRRqlLhxOd — CSPAN (@cspan) April 13, 2026

“DoorDash is doing a good job,” said Trump, awkwardly twirling the bags of food in his hands and glancing at Simmons and reporters. He then explained the meeting was orchestrated after he learned she made an extra $11,000 in tips because her “tax bill was so big.”

He bragged, “The refund was the biggest you’ve ever had… We should call it the ‘Great Big Beautiful Tax Cut Bill,’ because it’s tremendous amounts of money.” He then invited her to join him for questions from the press before putting the food on the floor. “I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” said Simmons.

The grandmother of 10 told reporters that money helped cover travel expenses, household bills, and her husband’s cancer treatment since she began working for the delivery service in 2022.

Trump kept the staged act going as she tried to bait her into commenting on women in sports, to which Simmons avoided saying, “I’m just here about your tax on tips.”

Critics shredded the moment they called a smoke screen. “Really really stupid 100% staged event. Using a MAGA grandma to deliver McDonald’s?! C’mon man really!?” and “This is absolutely pathetic. Just pathetic,” are just two of the responses. Another added, “OMG. So stupid.”

Upon realizing Simmons was the same woman seen in pictures campaigning for republican candidates such as Nevada Rep. David Kustoff and Missouri Rep. Jason Smith in support of Trump’s bill, another said, “You know I knew that Doordash Woman looked familiar.” Another boldly asked, “Why is she delivering in DC?”

One person wrote, “Yah the POTUS always answers the door of the WH personally. Good grief, the juvenile stunts these adolescents in this WH come up with are ridiculous.”

As the clip gained traction, the conversation quickly turned, with critics calling the interaction staged, fake, and nothing more than a publicity stunt. The backlash grew loud enough that DoorDash’s PR team stepped in, attempting to reframe the moment.

Julian Crowley, DoorDash’s head of public affairs, responded directly on social media, insisting “no one is claiming it was a real delivery” and emphasizing that it was a planned event tied to a broader message.

He also defended the driver, rejecting claims she was a “prop” or “actor”, and argued she was a real Dasher who chose to participate. But instead of shutting down the criticism, his blunt responses only intensified the debate.

“I think the issue many have is even tho I agree yes it was obvious, it was portrayed as just a normal DoorDash delivery and many believed that. As for a prop, did she get some media training/talking points/coaching from DoorDash? I’m guessing yes, right?“

“Calling someone a prop after you use them as a prop isn’t fair! She’s not a prop!!! Just a paid actor flown around the country to misrepresent an real average American.”

Trump and his team used this scheme to shift from his war in Iran, but failed to distract people from discussing his appearance. “He’s getting more and more bloated,” a critic remarked. Others zoomed in on the president’s hands, which have been bruised for months.

The president has been covering up the discolored marks with splotchy concealer. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed handshaking caused the bruising. Skeptics suspect it’s from IV used to treat his rumored dementia.

Two Threads users noticed, “That vein isn’t holding up well,” and “Ooops. The make up artist missed a spot.”

Another said, “He wishes he were a doctor to heal that hand of his. It’s starting to look like candle wax.” A day prior, Trump faced backlash for posting an AI image depicting himself as a “doctor,” though he looked like a divine entity clothed in a religious robe, laying hands on an ill man.

President Trump claims the viral image that was posted on Truth was not a depiction of him as Jesus Christ but was him being depicted as a doctor.



Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor… pic.twitter.com/4pfSRFPdrp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2026

The president defended the image, saying that he makes people better like medical professionals. Trump blames the “fakes news” for the dementia claims and for the public interpreting the AI photo as his attempt to portray himself as divine.

DoorDash showed its hand in a press release praising the special delivery as “an unconventional drop-off to commemorate the first anniversary of the No Tax on Tips policy.” “Now we know that we can add Door Dash to the boycott list,” scoffed one individual. No one seemed shocked by the confirmation of the stunt.