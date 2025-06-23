‘You Are One of My Favorite Cups of Vanilla’: Brad Pitt Makes Woman Blush During Flirty Exchange as Fans Say Her Husband Looked Defeated

Actor Brad Pitt‘s charm swept one woman off her feet but had one unexpected casualty: a Jamaican husband who clearly wasn’t amused by his wife’s very public swooning over Hollywood’s golden boy.

The memorable meeting took place at the Warner Bros. premiere for his new film “F1,” where a content producer named Mikala brought her parents, Sharon and Pierre Fils-Aime, to see the new movie because her mother Ms. Sharon is such a devoted fan of the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actor.

Brad Pitt meets a female superfan, who calls him “Braddy Waddy,” in front of her husband. (Photos: mikaaameeks/Instagram)

The couple, who went viral in 2022 for rating pictures of their younger selves on TikTok, found themselves face to face with Tinseltown royalty during a studio meet-and-greet event the following day.

During the surprise encounter, Pitt entered the space alongside co-star Damson Idris, much to Ms. Sharon’s delight.

The 4’11” firecracker immediately called out, “Braddy Waddy! This is Braddy Waddy.” When Pitt approached and hugged her she asked him if he knew that was her nickname for him, to which he confessed, “No, but thank you.”

Idris, showing his familiarity with the couple’s viral content, greeted Ms. Sharon by saying, “I’m gonna rate you a thousand out of ten,” before calling her “gorgeous” and embracing her with a tight hug.

Thank you sooo much for doing this for us! We love you! 🤩🫶🏾✨ — mikala (@mikaaameeks) June 20, 2025

The interaction took an interesting turn when Mikala informed Pitt that her mother had been persistently inviting him to dinner for years, even sharing screenshots of her direct messages to an Instagram fan page about the star, extending invitations for random days and holidays, including Christmas. It seems Sharon mistook the unverified account, which has over three million followers, for Pitt’s official Instagram, even though he doesn’t have an account on the app.

When Ms. Sharon extended the dinner invitation to both actors, Pitt inquired about the menu. Her swift response of “whatever you want” sealed the deal, prompting the actor to accept.

When Pitt asked about her specialty, she proudly shared that she makes “island food” as someone from Jamaica. Idris immediately jumped in requesting oxtail, which she confirmed while noting that although she cooks, her husband is actually the chef.

The moment that caught everyone’s attention came when Ms. Sharon, completely focused on Pitt, declared, “You are one of my favorite cups of vanilla.”

While everyone around them laughed, the camera captured her husband Pierre’s less-than-amused expression, his face showing a distinct scowl. She continued gushing, telling Pitt she loved him and wouldn’t wash the hand he touched, to which he graciously responded that he felt “privileged to be one of her favorite vanillas.”

When fan page BradPittsBee posted the exchange, fans couldn’t help but focus on Pierre’s reaction when the exchange was shared online. Many were quick to comment on the husband’s obvious displeasure with his wife’s celebrity encounter.

One follower observed, “This is too cute but Pops look like he bout to crash out!!”

“Papi bout to crash out over his mamacita luuving on her fave cup of vanilla…he knew he was her celeb crush but` he never thought she would meet him,” another said.

Someone else even noted that the “Ocean Eleven” star peeped the father’s mood, “I love that you [can] tell Brad was trying to be respectful of the husband.”

A fourth comment saw it as pure fun, saying, “She cracks me up, I’m so happy for her. And her husband stole the show.”

The encounter comes as the newly divorced Pitt has been making promotional rounds for “F1,” with many commenting on how the actor seems to be aging like fine wine. Fans have been particularly vocal about how good he looks, suggesting he’s only gotten more attractive with time.

Sharon and Pierre’s viral fame began when their daughter Mikala, an elementary school teacher, decided to share her parents with the world after noticing how much her friends loved them, according to the Jamaican Gleaner.

The couple met 40 years ago at a Miami nightclub through a mutual friend, with Pierre asking Sharon to marry him almost instantly, though she declined numerous times before finally accepting nearly a year later. They became internet sensations for their hilarious commentary while rating photos of their younger selves, with their infectious humor and phrases like “Lord mi dear fabulous” making them instant favorites on social media platforms.

The Fils-Aimes split their time between South Florida and their home in Portland, Jamaica, at their newly constructed Front Page Villa. Despite being married for nearly four decades and maintaining they’ve never gone to bed angry with each other, Pierre’s reaction to his wife’s celebrity crush moment shows that even the most secure husbands have their limits when it comes to sharing their wives’ affections with Hollywood heartthrobs.

Even with that, he won’t be able to stop her from sliding in her favor vanilla’s DMs.