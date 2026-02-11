‘Finally Someone Said It’: Katt Williams Tears Into Kash Patel In Relentless One-Minute Takedown Over One Thing Everyone Notices About the FBI Director

Katt Williams is back to taking down people in powerful positions with engaging set-ups and candid punchlines. His first victim of 2026 is FBI Director Kash Patel, whom the legendary comedian used for target practice.

Williams, 54, started off, offering words of encouragement for his fans in the audience, which was quickly flipped into a head-on jab at Patel, 45. The “Friday After Next” movie star even had a visual aid.

Katt Williams rips into FBI director Kash Patel and his weird way of “cross-examining” during a hilarious roast. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“You can really do anything right about now. I don’t give a f–k what’s wrong with you, you can f–king make it,” Williams says in a minute-long clip circulating on social media on Feb. 10.

“Like, even if you’re cross-eyed,” he paused before adding, “You can make it. Did you understand?”

At that moment, a picture of Patel, taken during his Sept. 2025 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, appeared on the big screen behind Williams onstage as the live audience burst out laughing.

The photo was up for only a short time, as Williams anticipates President Donald Trump’s tendency to be vindictive toward any critics who publicly mocked him or members of the administration, adding, “Take that down before I get a knock on my door.”

Turning his attention back to roasting Patel, Williams quipped, “Cross-eyed and the director of the FBI? You can’t even be an eyewitness.”

“Cross eyed and the Director of the FBI? You can’t even be an eyewitness.” pic.twitter.com/83GcQBqz7g — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) February 11, 2026

He added one final blow to Patel’s ego and job when he said, “He’s working on everybody’s case? He couldn’t work on my case, I’d be right in front of the judge, ‘Your honor, he looks distracted.'”

That segment was taken from Netflix’s new comedy special titled “Katt Williams: The Last Resort,” which debuted on Feb. 10. Social media users began weighing in on Williams’ savage bit aimed at Patel.

“[Katt] gives it left and right. One of the few mainstream comedians who is authentic! Love him,” one X account posted. A second person co-signed the jokes about Patel’s eyes by tweeting, “Finally someone said it out loud. Lmfao.”

Patel and his entire political party got viciously dragged in many of the replies, including one poster who expressed, “He’s so incompetent. Shame on Republicans for confirming him.”

A self-described Trump supporter agreed with the FBI leader taking verbal lashing and also threw Attorney General Pam Bondi under the bus, writing, “Ya’ll can have this one. Crucify Bondi while [you’re] at it, you won’t get any opposition from MAGA.”

“That means he’s good at cross-examining things,” someone on TikTok noted, jokingly about Patel.

Williams received praise on that app as well. A fan exclaimed, “And people called him crazy. He’s been absolutely correct the entire time!!!”

Patel has been a whipping boy for online trolls since getting confirmed to his post by the Senate in February 2025. Last May, the former public defender’s sit-down with Fox News host Bret Baier inspired countless jokes at Patel’s expense.

https://twitter.com/SmokingAces17/status/1927858022467940533?s=20

The interview was filmed in an empty gymnasium inside the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Patel and Baier were seated on large chairs. While the conversation was centered on the bureau, viewers kept their eyes on the Department of Justice official’s feet, so far from the ground.

Patel, who is reportedly between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, looked noticeably smaller than Baier in the screenshot that spread across the internet, sparking memes clowning the ex-podcaster for dangling his legs like a young child.

Cracking jokes about Patel is on trend after the first year of the Pace University-educated lawyer heading up the FBI. He had company among those Williams ribbed in “The Last Resort.” Several public figures, including Trump, faced the wrath of Katt’s sharp comedic tongue.