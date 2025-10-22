‘Can’t Make This Up’: Katt Williams Breaks the Internet After Trump’s Off-the-Rails Comment Has Everyone Asking the Same Question

Katt Williams, 54, is back in the spotlight. Still riding the wave of his viral interview where he called out fellow comedians, the outspoken comic now appears to have set his sights on a new target: the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Williams was a featured performer on the 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, which set sail on Oct. 19 and continues through Oct. 26.

During his comedy set during the party at sea, the stand-up legend slammed Trump for supposed comments the MAGA leader made during one of his many word blunders caught on camera.

Comedian Katt Williams turned fake news about President Donald Trump into a hilarious punchline. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images)

“Trump said this week, he spoke to the president of Puerto Rico and the president of the Virgin Islands,” Williams told the Fantastic Voyage audience before mockingly raising his hand to speak.

“Sir, you are the president of Puerto Rico, and you’re also the president of the Virgin Islands. So the question is, who the f–k were you talking to?” he continued in video footage posted online.

Williams’ stand-up jabs were likely fueled by Trump supporters having a meltdown over Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny being named the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show next year.

While Trump, 79, is known to make verbal gaffes and misleading statements, Williams may have been inspired to skewer the Republican frontman by quotes attributed to him that were not real.

According to a fact-checking website, posts of a bogus Fox News chyron stating Trump asked the president of Puerto Rico if Bad Bunny could be deported to the island went viral online.

“The rumors were fictional,” Snopes reported. “Trump never said he talked to the ‘president of Puerto Rico,’ nor did he advocate for such an impeachment. As such, we have rated this claim incorrectly attributed.”

Internet personality James Schlarmann helped spread the fake news about Trump to his 206,000 Facebook followers on his page, which is filled with other satirical posts about politics.

As is the case with internet memes, the truth was obscured by the jokes. Fans jumped on the opportunity to co-sign Williams’ sentiment that Trump makes puzzling remarks about his perceived enemies.

“Katt Williams, like these jokes just write themselves. He can’t make this up,” a TikTok user expressed, not realizing the Trump quotes were actually made up.

A second person wrongly blasted Trump by posting, “That’s how much he lies.” Plus, one flippant comment read, “He also spoke to the president of Texas and Florida.”

Another person on the social media platform wrote, “This is hilarious! He needs a mental health check!”

Williams has been aiming at Trump during other stand-up performances in recent days. Recent footage of the “Friday After Next” star onstage roasting the president during his stand-up set has gone viral, after Katt Williams turned the ongoing Bad Bunny controversy into his latest punchline while on tour.

“Trump said he don’t know why a Hispanic rabbit is at the Super Bowl…. Trump don’t give a f–k,” Williams said in an Oct. 13-dated TikTok video that has amassed more than 1.3 million views on the app.

Williams went on to deliver his spiel about the fake Trump quotes, only this time he embraced a more unified tone.

“All I’m saying is, even though they try to make us seem like we should be more divided than ever, that is not the truth. We gotta be more united than ever. We’re going to need each other, and we’re going to have to come through for each other,” he offered.

Even though Williams leaned into mocking comments he believed were from the president, Trump did take a real jab at the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny, who primarily performs in Spanish, as the marquee act for February’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” Trump admitted about Bad Bunny during a Newsmax interview. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”