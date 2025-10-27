‘Is Patel Going to Cry?’: Kash Patel Calls Stephen A. Smith’s NBA Investigation Theory ‘Dumb,’ Then Melts Down Trying to Defend Himself as Stephen A. Hits Back

Stephen A. Smith has had everyone riled up for weeks with his remarks about celebrities and political figures.

His most recent victim, FBI Director Kash Patel, attempted to project authority after launching into an emotional tirade during his Fox News appearance and critics say it proves he’s ill-equipped for the nation’s top law enforcement job.

The outburst came after Smith suggested on ESPN’s “First Take” that last Thursday’s gambling-related arrests of Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups might represent political payback against sports leagues that have opposed the administration.

Stephen A. Smith is getting ripped online after slamming FBI Director Kash Patel over the recent NBA gambling probe case. (Photos by Stacy Revere/Getty Images; Laura Ingraham’s show/YouTube)

Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s show, Patel came unglued when the host mentioned ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith’s recent observations about what he characterized as politically motivated arrests of an NBA coach and an NBA player.

“I’m the FBI director,” Patel snapped as his eyes widened, his voice pitched higher. “I decide which arrests to conduct and which not to conduct. That may have been the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history.”

FBI Director Kash Patel COOKED Stephen A Smith 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vtsP6nE40T — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 24, 2025

Smith had argued the timing was suspicious, noting some WNBA players’ vocal opposition to the administration and warning, “Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list. Because when you have all of these protests that have been going on out there, and people have been protesting against him and what have you … this man is coming. I’ve been saying it for a long time.”

The veteran broadcaster also referenced threatened raids at the Super Bowl connected to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

“I’ve been saying, he’s coming,” said Smith, referring to Trump. “He’s not playing.”

He said it’s “not coincidental” to see the Director of the FBI holding a press conference to address the case involving athletes getting in trouble with the law, which is a regular instance. “It’s not an accident, it’s a statement and it’s a warning that more is coming.”

He added that this is only surprising to people who have not paid attention, but people in the NFL, NBA or the world of sports are fully aware of what’s taking place.

“They think this is the tip of the iceberg. These are the kind of words that are coming out of people’s mouths. It’s not a surprise,” Smith continued. “It’s very disheartening, we don’t know where this is going to go but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Threads viewers wasted no time dissecting Patel’s unraveling.

“Not a Stephen A fan but yay for making this clown melt down,” one commenter wrote on Threads.

Another observer noted his visible discomfort: “He should not ever play poker!”

The sentiment echoed across platforms, with one user writing, “Is Patel going to cry?” while another flatly stated, “Kash Patel is an embarrassment.”

The Fox News meltdown represents just the latest stumble for someone already under intense scrutiny. But Smith refuses to back down.

“Nothing to get ahead of here, people! I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!!” Smith urged on X O ct. 23 .

Nothing to get ahead of here, people! I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!! In no way am I attempting to even have an… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 24, 2025

“In no way am I attempting to even have an opinion on the legitimacy of this matter. I don’t know the facts of the case. I’m just saying, don’t expect POTUS to spare anyone on this matter. And I stand by that. That’s all!” he concluded.

“I still stand by what I said and I’m not changing my mind,” Smith continued in the Oct. 24 episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” doubling down on his initial remarks.

He believes Patel’s press conference overshadowed a few rising NBA players who had exceptional games last week. He noted that he wasn’t questioning Patel’s ability to do his job, but more so how it’s being done.

“I’m simply making the point that in the end, you have a president in place that has a lengthy connection to the sports world, rife with friends and enemies. And those who are his enemies, he doesn’t mind inconveniencing one bit,” Smith explained.

“And when it comes to the NBA brand, it doesn’t bother him. If it comes to compromising the NFL brand, it doesn’t bother him and it’s not going to stop. That’s all I’m trying to say. I don’t understand how anybody could argue with me about this.

Crockett: You are the least qualified FBI Director in history.



Patel: That's false.



Crockett: I didn't ask.



Lol.



pic.twitter.com/c1YVfgYFOO — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 17, 2025

Patel’s recent episodes reveal a pattern of losing composure when challenged—whether by reporters, lawmakers, or simple facts. For a role requiring steady judgment, his repeated stumbles raise doubts about his ability to lead the nation’s top law enforcement agency, concerns that have persisted since his nomination.

Meanwhile, Smith has leaned further into politics, with his outspoken views on government sparking friction with his sports rivals. His new “Straight Shooter” podcast marks a clear shift from sports talk to social and political commentary.