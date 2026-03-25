‘What Are Those?’: Trump Sparks a Fight — Then One Subtle Detail Distracts Viewers Completely as He Thought It Would Send a Clear Message

President Donald Trump has been on a relentless victory lap, repeatedly spotlighting his accomplishments and revisiting what he frames as major wins, often with the energy of someone determined to keep the spotlight exactly where he wants it.

Alongside that push is his well-known appetite for support, drawing in admiration from every corner of his circle, from his most loyal supporters to the very officials seated at his table.

Donald Trump was the only president publicly embarrassed by a now-viral post that praised his three predecessors and he will not be happy about it. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In Trump’s orbit, compliments don’t just happen — they cascade. The tone often feels less like routine political acknowledgment and more like a room rising for a headliner at the peak of a performance. For allies and insiders, applauding him has become almost instinctive, syncing seamlessly with his visible enjoyment of being celebrated in real time.

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During a 1-hour and 28-minute roundtable gathering in Memphis, the president sat among senior officials and local leaders to discuss public safety efforts. The conversation focused on updates on crime reduction and enforcement activity, with officials highlighting thousands of arrests and hundreds of firearms taken off the streets as signs of progress.

Before the meeting began, officials displayed DEA-labeled evidence boxes on camera to highlight seizures and claim a crushing blow against local crime syndicates. But as the conversation continued, the tone gradually shifted from policy to praise.

First, Attorney General Pam Bondi showered the former reality star with compliments on how tough he is on crime.

Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller soon leaned into the microphone and delivered remarks that sounded more like a tribute than a standard policy update. He praised the president’s leadership on border security and public safety, crediting him with driving results across the country.

“Not only in Memphis. Not only in Washington, D.C. But all over the country. Ultimately it will save and is saving tens of thousands of American lives,” Miller said, before adding that what the president had done was “a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come.”

The room erupted in applause as the president listened, visibly pleased with the recognition.

That is when the moment took on a playful twist. Trump turned toward FBI Director Kash Patel and challenged him to match the praise that had just filled the room, “So, Kash, see if you can top that. I don’t know — that’s a tough one.”

Patel accepted the challenge, beginning with a nod to law enforcement before shifting his focus back to the president.

“But what we didn’t have was you. We didn’t have a commander in chief who backed the blue, who resourced the blue, who funded the military, who did whatever it takes to safeguard every single life,” the African native said.

His remarks were building toward another round of clapping, but the jokes were flying in just as fast when posted on Threads.

One viewer wrote, “OH, FFS. The way they grovel for his attention is just embarrassing,” capturing the sentiment of critics who felt the praise went too far.

Some viewers got distracted by the display that was meant to project strength — but instead, it struck them as chaotic and messy, with the cluttered spread of boxes, weapons and ammunition giving off more disorder than dominance.

“What’s all that crap in front of the tables?”

“What are those props?”

“Man. This administration sure loves a tacky, poorly placed prop, don’t they?”

“With the boxes marked “DEA EVIDENCE” piled around. These people are so unserious.”

Another person expressed skepticism about the enthusiasm on display, adding, “Patel should get an Oscar for that performance. The script never gets old.

Others focused on the exchange’s competitive tone.

“Why don’t they just line up and kiss his ___? It would be quicker,” one commenter joked, while another chimed in, “They make me sick. … would laugh at what bootlickers they are ! They seem to have conveniently forgotten all the drug dealers and fraudsters who are on the streets because he pardoned them. Yeah that’s “making us safe again!”

Still, one user described the scene as excessive, writing, “I have never seen a more nauseatingly pathetic display,” while another bluntly summed it up by saying the moment looked like grown men competing for approval.

Together, the comments turned the roundtable into a viral talking point, with clips circulating widely across social platforms and people shaking their heads at the level of kissing up that the staff does to their leader.

Among supporters inside the room, applause erupted repeatedly as speakers praised the president’s record. The praise signals unity and confidence in their team, but for critics, it can feel like a spectacle they have come to expect from the White House.

In the end, the roundtable reinforced a familiar pattern: praise flows freely, the applause comes quickly, and the spotlight remains firmly fixed on the president — exactly where he appears most comfortable.