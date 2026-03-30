‘This Is What Happens When You Promote Idiots’: The Weakest Link in Trump’s Administration Gets Humiliated for Everyone to See — Then His Next Move Somehow Sets the Bar Even Lower

President Donald Trump’s second term has been marked by a steady stream of scandals — not just from the president himself, but from the ragtag group of loyalists and political operators he’s installed across his administration.

And while Trump continues to send mixed and often contradictory messages about the war in Iran, questions about strategy and leadership are only intensifying as one of his top officials finds himself at the center of an embarrassing and entirely avoidable mess.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the medal presentation ceremony for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

By the time the details surfaced, it wasn’t just another misstep. It was the kind of lapse that someone in his position should never have made.

FBI Director Kash Patel, widely seen by critics as one of the weakest links in Trump’s inner circle, had his personal email account hacked by a group linked to Iran, exposing photos and sensitive documents that quickly spread online.

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According to multiple reports, including Reuters, the pro-Palestinian hacker group Handala gained access to Patel’s account and released a trove of personal material, ranging from selfies to documents tied to his background.

The breach itself was bad enough. But what made it worse was what came next.

Reports indicate Patel was using the same Gmail account that had already been compromised in a previous 2024 breach — meaning the head of the FBI, the nation’s top law enforcement agency, continued to rely on an account that had already been flagged as vulnerable.

For many, that detail alone was staggering and the reaction online was swift.

Threads user Ashley Renee pointed out, “This is the administration that keeps saying it is restoring American strength and that we are a ‘respected nation again.’”

Another user added, “Here’s what we do know, if they’re releasing stuff form his personal email – they already have alllllllllllll his other s***. This is what you get when you promote idiots to serious leadership Govt roles.“

Others quickly piled on.

“Noooooo, do Lewandowski first, please please please,” one user joked, referencing longtime Trump ally Corey Lewandowski.

Another added, “Love this. Do Stevie Miller next, please Iran?” while a separate commenter summed up the mood more bluntly, “What complete and utter useless morons. My god.”

Even the long-running demand for the release of the Epstein files found its way into the moment.

“Can someone get the Epstein files, please?” Threads user Kelly Kelp jokingly begged.

The FBI has since confirmed the breach and is now offering a $10 million reward for information on the hackers, while the Department of Justice said the materials appear to be authentic.

But even as Patel tries to contain the fallout from that blunder, a separate and more consequential issue is raising alarms inside the bureau — one that cuts far deeper than a compromised email account.

According to an exclusive report from The Washington Post, Patel has been pushing to release a decade-old FBI investigative file tied to Rep. Eric Swalwell, a longtime and outspoken critic of Trump, despite no public evidence of wrongdoing.

Eric Swalwell Responds to Kash Patel's Push to Release Fang Fang Files, Cries Election Interference | Jordan Conradson, The Gateway Pundit



Rep. Eric Swalwell on Saturday responded to news of a renewed FBI probe into his relationship with Fang Fang, the Chinese honeypot who… pic.twitter.com/veD7VXKekS — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) March 30, 2026

The effort, described by officials familiar with the matter, would be highly unusual. The FBI does not typically release case files tied to investigations that never resulted in charges — particularly when doing so could expose sensitive sources or methods.

Still, Patel reportedly has directed agents to move quickly in preparing the materials for public release, part of what insiders describe as a broader push that aligns with Trump’s ongoing attacks against one of his most persistent political opponents.

The report also notes discussions inside the bureau about potentially seeking out information from a suspected Chinese intelligence operative tied to the original investigation — a move that experts say would be both highly unorthodox and fraught with risk.

Swalwell, now at the center of that effort, pushed back on the move and its broader implications.

“Most troubling about this is that we are now literally at war. We also face threats against the homeland,” Swalwell told The Washington Post. “Kash Patel should be spending every moment trying to keep us safe, not scoring political points.”