‘Why Would He Take This Role’: Trevante Rhodes to Star In Controversial Hulu Mike Tyson Series Despite Boxer’s Call for Boycott

A Hulu docuseries about boxing legend Mike Tyson has found its leading man in actor Trevante Rhodes.

The “Birdbox” actor has yet to make an announcement of his own regarding his involvement in the project. But according to “The Hollywood Reporter,” Rhodes will also serve as executive producer.

Trevante Rhodes (left) poses with his “Moonlight” cast members while on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2017. @_trevante_/Instagram

The eight-episode series titled “Iron Mike” became a social media spectacle earlier this year when Tyson called for a boycott of the project and the streaming platform. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” wrote Tyson in a fiery Instagram post.

Tyson claimed part of his frustrations with the series was that Hulu neglected to involve him in telling his story. However, the megastreamer said both Tyson and his team were briefed on the project well in advance of its March announcement.

On social media, Tyson fans had plenty to say about Hulu’s decision to move forward with the project.

“Umm we said Jamie Foxx”

“Why would he take this role knowing Jamie has been preparing to play Mike for YEARS?”

“Seemed like a race to which project could get going first. The Foxx/Scorsese project hasn’t found a streamer yet”

Jamie Foxx has expressly voiced his desire to portray the champion boxer over the years. And like Rhodes, he’ll have his opportunity to do so in a limited series titled “Tyson.”

“I’ve been waiting, chomping at the bit for a long time,” said Foxx just weeks after the project was announced. “This man’s life has been epic. Epic failures. Epic success. The quintessential American story.”

But unlike Hulu’s efforts, Tyson supports the project that will bring together Foxx, influential director Martin Scorsese, and Hollywood juggernaut Antoine Fuqua. The 54-year-old says the project will “bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time. … Now feels like the perfect moment.”