‘He Wants the One He Can’t Have’: Kevin Costner Reportedly Nursing a Bruised Ego Amid Bombshell Claims ‘Bed-Hopping’ Fumbled His Romance with Singer Jewel

Becoming a bachelor has made Kevin Costner one of the most talked about celebrities of the year. The former “Yellowstone” star, 70, settled his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 50, in February 2024 — just one year after their publicized separation — and now scores of people are anticipating who will be his next love interest.

Costner and Baumgartner were together for 18 years and share three children. The handbag designer found love again in family friend Josh Conor, 49, in 2023. She became engaged in January and is reportedly planning an intimate Hawaiian wedding.

Kevin Costner is rumored to be spiraling now that singer Jewel has moved on from their alleged 2024 fling. Photos: Kevincostner/Instagram, Jewel/Instagram.

Her ex, though, has not been as lucky. A purported insider told RadarOnline that “The Bodyguard” fumbled a rebound romance with singer Jewel. “He really had high hopes of settling down with her, but nothing he does seems to work. His friends think it’s pathetic, but after he has a drink or two, he seems to think anything is possible,” according to the source.

They continued, “It doesn’t happen every night, but often enough to be a bother. He’s not used to being rejected, and Jewel jilting him after his wife dumped him for his friend did a number on his ego.”

Jewel and the film star were rumored to have dated after they were spotted at Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island fundraiser in 2024. The salacious tale alleged that the two celebrities chartered a private plane to and from the gathering.

However, last June, Costner shot down the tall tales about him and the “Pieces of You” songwriter.

He told Howard Stern, “Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out ever. … She’s special. … I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.” Though he did note, “She’s beautiful enough to go out with,” but “it just has never happened for us. She’s everything you might think.”

A separate source alleges that the “Intuition” artist was “heartbroken” after feeling “ghosted” by Costner. “She thought it was something real. He thought it was something vague,” they said. “She doesn’t chase. Especially not cowboys with commitment issues.”

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner spotted together at Kemo Sabe in Aspen 27.12.2024 x147https://t.co/AGf2WW5Win pic.twitter.com/volSuhUguH — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) December 28, 2024

Moreover, the individual claimed that the “Horizon: An American Saga” director is “going through a midlife crisis and is trying to sow as many wild oats as possible” now that he is a bachelor. “He’s bed-hopping and having his share of booty calls.”

Fans speculated that the Western enthusiast had interest in actresses Jennifer Lopez and Nia Long, but the hearsay was never confirmed.