‘So Out of His League’: Fans Warn Kevin Costner After His Inner Circle Urges Him to Date Woman Younger Than His Ex-Wife After Divorce

Kevin Costner is navigating the choppy waters of his post-divorce dating life, with many reports claiming his inner circle appears to be playing matchmaker for the “Yellowstone” star.

The 70-year-old icon has been thrust into the spotlight not just for his acting prowess but for his romantic prospects following his contentious split from Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

After Christine began dating a family friend closely associated with Costner and their children, many have wondered if Costner is on the hunt for her replacement.

Kevin Costner’s inner circle advised him to date younger women after finalizing divorce from his ex-wife of nearly 20 years. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest chapter in Costner’s dating saga centers around “Mad Men” actress January Jones, 47, who caught the actor’s attention at a recent Hollywood party, a new report claims.

According to purported insiders who spoke with the National Examiner, Kevin Costner and the blond beauty best known for playing Betty Draper had chemistry that couldn’t be missed.

Alleged witnesses say the actor was “flirting up a storm” and clearly taken by her. The connection was reportedly strong enough for them to exchange numbers, but the tabloid claims its supposed sources say Costner may have to work through some post-divorce hesitation before taking things any further.

However, Y! Entertainment readers have been quick to voice their skepticism about the potential pairing.

“He’s sooo old, in his 70s!! And he wants a young chickie who will want a kid for security,” one person commented, while another questioned the logic entirely, “She’s 47 and he’s 70. Why would she even consider this? What would be the upside for her when she can have any guy she wants? It’ll never happen.”

The sentiment was echoed by another fan who bluntly stated, “January Jones is so out of his old league.”

The potential romance comes at a time when Costner’s personal life has been under intense scrutiny.

Costner’s camp is catching heat after insiders accused the actor’s inner circle of meddling in his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s new relationship with financier Josh Connor, just one year after the ink dried on their divorce deal. The two were first linked in July 2023, months after she filed for divorce from Costner, and revealed their engagement in January 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, sources claim the “Hidden Figures” star’s close friends have iced out both Christine, 51, and her new man.

“Kevin’s true friends immediately cut off Christine and Josh and would never attend their wedding, even if invited,” their insider alleged. “Their loyalty to Kevin is solid.”

Baumgartner walked away from the high-profile split with $1.6 million and $63,000 a month in child support — far less than the $175,000 monthly payments she initially pushed for. The former couple shares three children: sons Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and daughter Grace, 15.

The situation has been further complicated by reports of Costner’s failed romantic ventures since becoming single.

RadarOnline’s own unnamed “sources” suggest the actor had “high hopes of settling down” with the Grammy-nominated singer, Jewel, after they were spotted together at Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island fundraiser. However, Costner himself shut down those rumors, telling Howard Stern that he and Jewel were merely friends who had “never gone out ever.”

Despite his denials, the tabloid reported those supposed insiders paint a different picture, claiming Jewel felt “ghosted” by Costner and was “heartbroken” when their connection failed to develop.

“She thought it was something real. He thought it was something vague,” the alleged source revealed, adding that “she doesn’t chase, especially not cowboys with commitment issues.”

Now, Costner’s circle reportedly urging him to pursue Jones as a partner, some on social media remain unconvinced.

“But DON’T get married anymore!!!” advised one commenter, perhaps reflecting the sentiment that Costner should focus on his well-being rather than rushing into another relationship.

The January Jones connection appears to be more promising than his previous attempts at romance. The actress, a single mother herself, reportedly gushed about meeting Costner at a December event, posting on Instagram: “Beautiful evening… and I finally got to meet @kevincostner.”

Insiders allegedly indicated that she’s been letting mutual friends know she’s interested, putting “the ball in Kevin’s court.”

As Costner continues to navigate his new bachelor status, the question remains whether he’ll heed his inner circle’s encouragement or listen to the cautionary voices of fans who worry he’s not ready for the emotional investment a serious relationship requires.