‘I Went from 3 to 11 Inches’: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Confesses to Undergoing Shocking Surgical Procedure to Transform His Love Life

During a recent appearance on the Stephen A. Smith’s self-titled podcast, Smith was left speechless by former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson after he made startling revelations about an intimate surgical enhancement that allegedly took him from “3 to 11 inches.”

The conversation began with Johnson sharing a high school story about his first time engaging in intercourse.

“Small story… I was losing my virginity,” Johnson began, explaining that during the encounter, his partner whispered “go deeper” in his ear.

“What hurt me is I was already all the way in,” Johnson admitted. “I had ran out of pee pee.”

This experience, according to Johnson, led him down an unexpected path. He claimed it motivated him to initially explore amateur adult content to “perfect my craft in the pelvic area” before ultimately opting for surgical enhancement.

Smith, visibly uncomfortable with the direction of the conversation, offered to edit out the sensitive disclosure.

However, Johnson insisted on keeping it in, stating, “No no no no no don’t edit it out. I told you I don’t have a private life. I’m here to share my stories and my shortcomings back then. I’ve had surgery since then.”

When Smith pointed out that surgical enhancement is typically associated with women, Johnson defended his choice.

“I want to feel better about myself. I want to be able to walk around the beach in my Speedo without being laughed at,” he explained. “Just like some women getting enhancements to feel better about themselves, I needed to do the same thing.”

The conversation took an even more surprising turn when Smith pressed him about the surgery details. Johnson casually dropped the bombshell that the procedure took “about fifteen minutes” and cost “only eight grand.”

Smith’s shock reached new heights when Johnson voluntarily disclosed his measurements.

“So I went from 3 to 11 inches like this,” Johnson declared, prompting Smith to exclaim, “So you just going to tell the world you were 3 inches? I didn’t ask you that question!”

Johnson remained unfazed, explaining he was “just trying to get better context on where I was to where I am.”

When clips from the interview surfaced on The Spiritual World’s Instagram page, followers couldn’t contain their reactions.

“Anytime he says ‘stay with me now’ … we know he’s about to get ignant,” one follower commented.

Another laughed, “‘I had ran outta peepee’ this man forever childish.”

The skepticism was evident in comments like “Why do yall believe anything he says lol.”

Some followers couldn’t resist wordplay, with one noting “Shortcomings is diabolical” and another quipping “He added Ocho inches.”

The reactions ranged from disbelief to humor, with comments like “Would’ve took this to the grave” and “Not ‘Short Story’ lawd this man is the ultimate TROLL!!”

Some followers referenced his previous relationship with reality star Evelyn Lozada, who was briefly married to Johnson for 41 days, with one commenting, “So Evelyn got hit over 3 inches!?”

Others focused on his privates with varying opinions: “3 inches? Are you a child? Tf” and “Who tf taking 11 inches? I THINK TF NOT.”

The timing of Johnson’s revelation is particularly interesting given his recent relationship developments.

His engagement to “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado ended in October 2024 after she discovered messages from other women on his phone, according to the New York Post. Johnson subsequently announced his intention to proceed with wedding plans in February 2025, regardless of the bride’s identity, citing his age as motivation to settle down.

While Johnson’s seemingly candid disclosure left many questioning its veracity, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time he’s made headlines with unexpected revelations. In the same interview, he shared another unconventional practice: applying his teammates’ urine to his ankles as an injury prevention method, a technique he claims his grandmother recommended.

Whether or not Johnson’s story is true, one thing is certain: he continues to captivate audiences with his unfiltered approach to sharing personal stories, leaving Stephen A. Smith and viewers alike wondering what revelation might come next.