‘HE. DID. IT. TO. HIM. SELF’: Shannon Sharpe Gets Emotional After Michigan Coach Is Forced Out — and His Unexpected Admission Sparks Instant Blowback

“Club Shay Shay” host Shannon Sharpe empathized with former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore after he was fired for reportedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Sharpe delivered an impassioned livestream of his podcast “Nightcap” on December 10, and the former Denver Broncos star told his fans why he felt empathy for Moore.

Shannon Sharpe empathizes with University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore after he’s fired after having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. (Photo: YouTube / Nightcap, @coachmooreum/Instagram)

Moore was fired and also arrested by the Pittsfield (Michigan) Police Department for “an alleged assault” on Dec. 10.

Sharp was also fired after he was accused of sexual assault by OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga. He settled the $50 million lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, but he lost his job on ESPN’s “First Take” as a result. The former NFL star said he understood what Moore was going through.

“Moore was fired after an internal investigation revealed credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which is a violation of university policy,” Sharpe said. “I think the thing is is that all the situations that you’ve heard, you never think a situation like this can happen to you, even though you’re doing what you’ve heard about.”

He added that a person may not think certain things will become public, which he said is a mistake.

“‘Nah, this going to be different,” he continued. “She ain’t like that. It ain’t going to happen. It ain’t gonna get out. Don’t nobody know but her and I,” he said, adding that he went through something similar “six, seven months ago…. So I can I know what that storm is like.”

“That’s why when people say, ‘This is what I would do.’ You don’t know what you do until you in it,” he continued. “Until you in that pressure cooker. Until you in the the eye of the storm.”

Sharpe added that the hardest part was having only a few people being there for him as he watched “everything” that he worked his “entire life for, you feel like it’s crumbling right before your eyes.”

“Nobody else was there,” recalled Sharpe. “All the phone calls, the people used to call and ‘Hey, how you doing? What’s up?’ Stopped.”

“Besides that, yeah, it was embarrassing,” he continued. “But I think that was the toughest part is that people that you thought would always be in your corner, all of a sudden they weren’t there.”



Fans commented on Sharpe’s impassioned livestream on Instagram, and many did not feel sorry for him. “HE. DID. IT. TO. HIM. SELF,” wrote one fan. “it’s like they have no control or accountability,” added another.

“Something they both have in common! They both love them some snow bunnies,” noted one. “This is self-inflicted….nothing to feel sorry for…not having sexual discipline will be a man’s downfall every time.”