‘Taunting the Man Now’: Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser Gabriella Zuniga Slammed After Boldly Demanding This New Name Amid Post-Settlement Glow-Up

After settling a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by an influencer and model in July, Shannon Sharpe appeared ready to close that chapter.

Unfortunately, whether found guilty or innocent, for celebrities like Sharpe, cases like these don’t just disappear. The constant reminders and lingering repercussions long after the headlines fade make it difficult for the public to fully move on.

Shannon Sharper’s accuser reveal new look after settlement from the former NFL star. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic; @gabriellazuniga/Instagram)

Gabriella Zuniga, the model who accused the media mogul of many charges, including battery, appears to be now enjoying her post-settlement glow-up.

‘She Had a Plan’: Mo’Nique’s Stern Warning to Shannon Sharpe About Dating Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit from Young Influencer

On Saturday, Sept. 6, she shared a now-deleted Instagram message requesting her followers to address her with titles of authority.

Zuniga’s latest selfie, where she struck a businesslike pose in a tailored all-black suit with sunglasses and a gold-chained Chanel purse, came off as arrogant to some fans — who didn’t hesitate to let her know.

“From now on, when you talk to me or ABOUT me, refer to me as Gabriella Zuniga, Ma’am, The Don, or Boss,” she wrote in the caption.

Despite scrubbing the photo off of her page, she’s still facing heat from social media users who viewed screenshots of the post on other websites.

On Yahoo entertainment one person said, “Just shows money can’t buy class. But karma will catch up with her.”

Shannon Sharpe retired a white woman but told his daughter he ain’t contributing to her wedding. Black men’s kinks be louder than their legacy — Raychandpanchal (@RaychandPanchal) September 7, 2025

Another typed, “This is a big reason I don’t trust women..… taunting the man now because of the payout! EVIL…”

On X someone wrote, “No, she’s a typical opportunist … case who looks for the come up. They’re everywhere. Especially in Vegas.”

Under the moniker Jane Doe, Zuniga filed the $50 million lawsuit in a Nevada state court back in April. She claimed that she and the former NFL player were in a “rocky consensual” relationship for two years. During that time, she claimed Sharpe, who is more than 30 years her senior, manipulated and controlled her and even threatened her life multiple times.

Sharpe and his team released text messages and argued that the aggressive language used between them was part of the nature of their relationship.

In one of the several messages, Zuniga allegedly wrote, “I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it.”

His legal counsel used those messages to show the court “a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic communication initiated by Ms. Zuniga.” The team’s evidence also included requests for fantasy scenarios from the young woman.

As a response, snippets of recorded audio calls were released by the plaintiff, where Sharpe can be heard making violent threats.

In one clip, the two were seemingly having a disagreement, in which Zuniga told Sharpe not to manipulate her.

The term seemed to irk Sharpe as his response to her was, “Oh, lord, have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I’m gonna f-cking choke the sh-t out of you when I see you.”

Shannon Sharpe’s accuser taunts him with conceited IG post about her new looks weeks after settlement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation ) (Photo: @sheiskarli/Instagram)

Zuniga responded, “I don’t wanna be choked,” and Sharpe said, “Yes, you do. I don’t think you have a choice in the matter.”

The world took sides on whether Sharpe was to blame or not but ultimately it seems Zuniga prevailed.

On July 18, her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, revealed that the two parties had “reached a mutually agreed upon solution.”

He added, “All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

The details of the settlement are sealed but shortly after it was reached Zuniga revealed on her Instagram that she had retired from creating content on an adult subscription website.

20-year-old OnlyFans model who hit Shannon Sharpe with a $50M lawsuit says she’s retiring from OnlyFans after settling the lawsuit with him pic.twitter.com/7ViNkU8SQq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Sharpe’s fall from grace came after he was dropped from ESPN — which he joined in 2023 as a correspondent for “First Take” — weeks after the settlement.

Two weeks later, the creator of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast was sued by another woman for $20 million for spreading fake news about her viral moment at a Usher concert. The case against Sharpe, his media empire, and his “Nightcap” co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, reportedly was dismissed and no damages were ordered.