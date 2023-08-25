Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige and Six Other Women Who Had to Support Their Exes After Divorce

After eight long years, bombshell actress Halle Berry finally has hammered out the details of her divorce from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Disputed matters included the actress’ finances, child support, and custody of their son, Maceo. Court papers from The Blast show they will share physical custody, with Berry covering their child’s private education costs and possession of his U.S. passport.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez at the “Cloud Atlas” L.A. Premiere. (Photo Credit: Tom Sorensen.)

“In exercising joint legal custody, each Party shall consult and cooperate with the other to reach a mutual agreement with respect to issues affecting Maceo ‘s health, education, and welfare and neither Party shall make unilateral decisions impacting Maceo,” reads the court document.

It continues with, “Each Party shall keep the other Party informed of all matters pertaining to Maceo’s health and/or illness, education, and general welfare.”

Olivier will receive child support. As of April 1, the star will pay her ex-husband $8,000, which would equal 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000.

Berry will have to pay additional child support in two equal installments by no later than Dec. 1 of every year. She will also pay directly to agencies connected to Maceo’s extracurricular activities. and reimburse her ex-husband for any expenses he has paid in 2023 for soccer up to $3,500.

This is not the first time Berry had to pay out to an ex. When she divorced Gabriel Aubry in 2014, Berry was mandated to pay $16,000 monthly for child support, plus $415,000 retroactively for fees, Madamenoire.com reports.

The “Catwoman” star is not the only famous ex-wife dishing out major buckets to their exes.

Mary J. Blige (2018)

“Hello Beautiful” singer Mary J. Blige had to go on tour to pay alimony to her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs. He originally requested $130,000 a month to keep up the lifestyle she helped him become accustomed to during their marriage between 2003 and 2018 when it was finalized. However, the courts gave him a reduced amount of spousal support of $30,000 per month.

Mary J Blige says “It’s Wack” that wealthy women have to pay alimony after a divorce. Encourages women to get a prenup. In 2018 Mary J was forced to pay $30K/M in Alimony to her ex husband even though he cheated & stole from her. pic.twitter.com/uuXjf9zWaE — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) June 7, 2023

Mel B (2018)

The Spice Girls singer and “America’s Got Talent” judge finalized a tough divorce from Stephen Belafonte in 2018, after ending their 10-year marriage. Mel B‘s settlement included that he would receive $5,000 monthly child support for their 11-year-old daughter, in addition to $15,000 for spousal support and $350,000 for Belafonte’s legal fees. She also is responsible for reserving $1 million for home sale taxes.

Candace Parker (2016)

Two-time WNBA star Candace Parker agreed to pay a lump sum of $400,000 in alimony to her ex-husband of 10 years, Sheldon Williams, due to making more money on the court than he did. As previously reported, Williams made $12 million for the six years he played in the NBA, however Parker’s net worth in 2018 was reported at $2 million. Parker didn’t have to pay child support for their daughter as both decided they would share in paying their daughter’s education expenses and additional costs.

Aisha Tyler (2016)

In 2016, actress and comedian Aisha Tyler finalized her divorce from her husband of 20 years, Jeff Tietjens. They settled with Tyler paying $31,250 monthly in alimony for four years, totaling $1.5 million, which ended in 2021, in addition to having to pay an additional $500,000 for his life insurance policy until 2020.

Sherri Shepherd (2010 & 2014)

The talk-show host pays a significant amount of child support to exes Jeff Tarpley, her husband from 2001 to 2010 and Lamar Sally, to whom she was married from 2011 to 2015.

K.Tv- Sherri Shepherd's husband Lamar Sally files for divorce, after nearly threeyears of marriage. pic.twitter.com/DPcZ1JlZqZ — KTV (@ktelevision1) May 9, 2014

Sally now receives $6,400 monthly for the surrogate-born child the two share. His support increased because Shepherd’s bag increased, according to Essence. She now makes $3 million annually, a $1.8 million increase from their prior agreement, so he wanted more. He is not the only one who wants more. Tarpley, with whom she shares custody of their 17-year-old child, also has asked for higher support after receiving $131 a month.

Britney Spears (2006)

Britney Spears divorced her backup dancer-turned-lover Kevin Federline in 2006. In 2007, Federline became the physical custodian of the couple’s two teenage sons, receiving $20,000 monthly in child support. Eventually, the amount was raised in 2018 confidentially. However, many believe he is seeking to extend the child support order after rumors of him moving to Hawaii, where children can receive support until the age of 23 if they are enrolled in school.

Janet Jackson (2003)

Not many knew that Janet Jackson and dancer and songwriter René Elizondo were married, but when they divorced after nine long years, everyone knew about the court-ordered $15 million settlement she had to pay him despite suing the singer for $25 million. Jackson also had to give him their Malibu home and a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

Jennifer Lopez (2002)

Jennifer Lopez was also previously married to a backup dancer named Cris Judd for just nine months in 2002. Despite only being married for less than a year, courts forced the Bronx singer to pay her former dancer $14 million.