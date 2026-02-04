‘She’s Clearly Into the Old Cougar Granny Look’: Madonna Turns Up the Heat In New Clip That Has Fans Wondering Who the Performance Is Really For

Madonna fans say she’s still that “Girl Gone Wild” after her latest head-turning appearance.

At 67, she’s dating a 29-year-old and showing zero signs of slowing down — even if she’s having fun on her own terms.

Madonna shunned for wearing sultry attire in new Instagram video. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the pop icon posted a video revisiting her 1992 song “Thief of Hearts,” where she strutted around in true Madonna confidence and fashion. The clip serves as a nod to the current TikTok trend, where users have been dancing to the hit single. But despite the video’s harmless nature, one detail had critics saying she should be ready to retire some of her old aesthetics.

Madonna wore a sultry outfit that included black lace lingerie, fishnet tights, and an oversized cheetah-print fur coat. Adding to the fierce energy, she paired it with black shades and black mesh gloves as she walked around the table and pointed at the camera.

She lip-synched to the lens, her expression passionate, singing, “B-tch! You’ll do it, you’ll take it. You’ll screw it, you’ll fake it. Undo it, you’ll break it. You’re over, you can’t take it.”

“Hearts are meant to be broken…….,” Madonna wrote in the caption.

Though she was enjoying herself, she couldn’t escape fans who wanted to shame her for her wardrobe. One person commented their feelings on Page Six writing, “When you are no longer relevant…….take your clothes off! Shameful and inappropriate. Just go away.”

Another one, who believed Madonna should start acting her age, wrote, “She’s become a parody of herself. It’s time to start dressing age appropriate, stop touring, stop making music. just retire and enjoy the rest of your life. The one thing i have that none of these rich people have is ‘enough’.”

A third person teasing her for the cosmetic surgery she’s had on her face wrote, “Well, in the past she always went for newer makeover looks. Now, she’s clearly into the old cougar granny look LOL!”

“She is still dressing as if she were the pop queen of the world. Tacky, any way you view it,” wrote a fourth person.

These aren’t comments that she hasn’t heard before. In fact, she addressed them head-on in a 2015 interview.

Madonna, 67, dances with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, who is a soccer player.

pic.twitter.com/Z63gs2frDM — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 4, 2026

“They’re judging me by my age. I don’t understand. I’m trying to get my head around it,” she told Rolling Stone about her critics. “Because women, generally, when they reach a certain age, have accepted that they’re not allowed to behave a certain way. But I don’t follow the rules. I never did, and I’m not going to start.”

And she hasn’t followed rules since, and not even during the height of her career in the ’80s and ’90s. She built a reputation as being the face of women’s sexual liberation.

But she proved it otherwise from her revealing outfits, to her erotic dance moves, to even the provocative lyrics in her songs like “Erotica,” “S.E.X,” and “Justify My Love.”

By now, it’s clear that decades of criticism won’t stop this seven-time Grammy award-winning singer from being the free spirit that she is with her young boyfriend.

Akeem Morris is a Jamaican-born former soccer player and coach. The two have been dating for two years after meeting at a photo shoot. Madonna and her six children have seemed to blend well with him as they’ve posed together for family holiday portraits.