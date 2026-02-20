‘Dude Should Be Embarrassed’: Madonna’s Lingerie Pics with 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Leave Fans Lusting for the ‘Vixen She Used to Be’

If there is anything to know about Madonna, it’s that she is going to push against the social norms that are expected of women.

Quiet and modest behavior don’t even come close to the identity of the woman known to many as the Queen of Pop. In her MTV days, she ignited the stage with bold dance moves, provocative outfits, and songs that encouraged and empowered women to take charge of their sexual freedom.

Madonna drops spicy new images of herself and her much younger boyfriend, leaving fans doing a double-take. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Now, even at 67, not much has changed about her stance and personality. The “Open Your Heart” singer currently dates a 29-year-old Black man named Akeem Morris and often posts pictures in sultry clothing, prompting her haters to react.

In fact, for Valentine’s Day, Madonna put together a carousel featuring a few spicy peek-a-boo pictures on Instagram. Out of 13 slides, seven showed Madonna in some form of underwear, lingerie, or without clothes.

67 years old Madonna with her 29 year old boyfriend Akeem Morris😂 Men are what again?? pic.twitter.com/s1p6aJpLWv — Threadscenes🪡 (@Threadscenes) February 5, 2026

In one photo, she was seen wearing a double-padded bra with a pair of pink microshorts, and in another, she flashed the camera by lifting up what looked like a satin-pink lace mini dress. Underneath were pink lacey undergarments, fishnet tights, and pink thigh high socks.

Madonna also donned a black lace bustier in two other pictures, and a photo of her lying down showing nothing but her beige undergarments with skin colored tights, beige heels and what looked like a beige mini dress.

The icing on the cake was that she included her boyfriend in the carousel, too. Morris, a Jamaican-born soccer player, was photographed wearing a fur coat over no shirt, with his abs very visible. In the final photo, he made another appearance, this time behind Madonna, who smiled coyly at the camera without a shirt.

“Thief of Hearts…………..Will you be my Valentinnnnnnnneeeeee,” she wrote in the caption referencing her 1992 hit song “Thief of Hearts.”

Singer Madonna shares sultry images with her 29-year-old boyfriend. (Photos: @madonna/Instagram)

Per usual, Madonna was criticized for her post, her outfit and dressing too young for her age.

One person on Instagram attacked her over the provocative posts, writing, “I love u. Please wear clothes that fit. You can do it queen.”

Someone else compared her to a past version of herself, writing, “Not the same vixen she used to be.” A third person called Madonna a “Sad & Desperate grandma.”

Others directly complained about her and Morris‘ 38-year age gap: “I get that he’s 29 and a consenting adult, but it grosses me out because she’s a grandma trying to pretend she’s not.”

Another said, “Madonna who? She has always been slimy and gross. The dude should be embarrassed. Just shows what money can buy.”

Morris was first seen with Madonna in 2022 for her August cover in Paper magazine. Before they became official, she dated former NFL player and now boxer Joshua Popper in 2023. She confirmed her relationship with Morris in 2024 with a Fourth of July photo, and the rest is history. He seems to be well-loved by her kids, who posed with the couple in holiday photos.