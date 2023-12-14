Mariah Carey Criticized by Fans Who Say Her Dance Moves and Alleged Lip Syncing Make Madonna Look Like a Better Performer

Mariah Carey has become a mockery on social media as fans have unleashed criticism about a recent Christmas performance.

Dismayed viewers were stunned by the singer’s lackluster attempt at choreography and decision to not sing all of her hit record of the season, “All I Want For Christmas.” The attempt now has many wondering if Madonna, 65, would be able to pull off a better show.

Mariah Carey fans say Madonna is a better performer after lip-synching of “All I Want For Christmas” goes wrong. (Photos: Mariah Carey and twins, Monroe and Moroccan. @mariahcarey/Instagram.

The diva extraordinaire was seen at the TD Garden in Boston for a stop on her “Merry Christmas One And All! Tour” on Dec. 11. According to Boston.com, the concert marked the first time she has performed in the city since 2019.

The media outlet described the singer as a jovial spectacle who hit the highest notes, interacted with the crowd, and threw gifts into the audience while spreading the holiday cheer. Her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, were also in tow, making appearances on stage.

However, feedback from a clip of Carey dressed in skin-tone tights, itty bitty black shorts, and a red and black sequined corset top with gold sequined embellishments — a daring nod to the traditional attire of a nutcracker — and seemingly mouthing the words to the chart-topping record brought out the bah humbug in more than a few people.

I haven’t seen Mariah Carey perform in years! I love her pants. And her dancing is on point. pic.twitter.com/sMW93A5BXU — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 13, 2023

“Madonna puts on a better show and is older. This hurts because I used to absolutely love Mariah!” an individual posted. A second critique read, “Her lips aren’t matching the singing. Just saying.” A third onlooker wrote, “I think she was dancing in her mind, but those shrink wrapped legs ain’t gonna bend girl!”

A fourth fan seemed to find the silver lining in the matter. That person commented, “Y’all understand she’s 54 right?! What she’s doing on stage seems very age appropriate. At least she’s not trying so hard to keep up with the younger generation like Madonna! Lol.”

Despite several others questioning if Carey’s stiff movements were the byproduct of hip or back issues, the entertainer has not made public comments about either being an issue. As for Carey appearing to sing before her backing track, she has faced backlash for lip synching her songs for years along with criticism for not being the best dancer.

The “Material Girl” icon is also on the road with “The Celebration Tour.” The multi-city tour kicked off in October in a big way. Social media users were floored when they realized Madonna’s daughter, Estere, joined her on stage striking a series of poses during the song “Vogue.”

The mother-daughter moment spurred comparisons to the showmanship executed by Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy while on the “Renaissance World Tour.”