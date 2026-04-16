‘OMG’: Madonna Ditches All Traces of Her 29-Year-Old Boyfriend, Leaving Fans Scrambling After That Almost-Wedding Shoot

Madonna had fans playing detective before anyone could even agree on what they were looking at.

One minute, the “Material Girl” is leaning into that viral almost-wedding shoot with her 29-year-old boyfriend, giving just enough to get people talking, and the next, his presence instantly vanishes, and fans have no idea what this means.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Singer Madonna attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

‘She’s Clearly Into the Old Cougar Granny Look’: Madonna Turns Up the Heat In New Clip That Has Fans Wondering Who the Performance Is Really For

Since then, the “Material Girl” has gone off the semi-grid completely, deleting her IG posts, including any footage with Morris, without confirming whether they got hitched or quietly split. But she did return with other news that was just as shocking, and some have no idea what to think of her behavior.

On April 15, the 67-year-old posted — and later deleted — shocking images of herself in a retro metallic look. Madonna was seen wearing a silver jacket with turquoise colored undergarments, fishnet stockings and Y2K-inspired shades.

After the post-and-delete, she shared an even more provocative image of herself sitting atop a box with several speakers. This time, the mother of six wore a pink sheer veil over her face, purple lingerie, purple fishnet stockings, and dark-colored heels.

But instead of applause, the reaction tilted in another direction. Under the Daily Mail’s coverage, the comment section filled up fast with people picking apart Madonna’s look, questioning the intent, and wondering why the message kept changing so drastically from one post to the next.

One person said, “Dear Lord… please… I’ve just eaten,” while another advised her, “Put it away granny.”

A few people zoomed in on something else entirely, questioning whether Madonna’s image itself could even be taken at face value. Many pointed to how unnaturally smooth her skin appeared, suggesting the photo had been heavily altered.

“Filters in super max settings,” one person wrote, echoing a growing sentiment in the thread that the polished look felt less like reality and more like a carefully edited version of it — adding another layer of skepticism to an already confusing rollout.

Two others zoomed in on, saying, “It’s the wobbly legs woman!” and “I need that filter to iron my clothes.”

The rollout is all tied to Madonna’s comeback and the release of the sequel to her 2005 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor.” She tapped producer Stuart Price again for “Confessions II” after working together so well on the first album.

Along with the photos, Madonna released a visual teaser with strobe flashing images of herself. Her voice speaks throughout the teaser, saying, “Thanks for coming. Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows, create a new persona, a different identity. I can be whoever I want to be.” She continued, “Honestly, I wish I could be like other people and just not care. But out here, on the dance floor, I feel so free.”

Seven years have passed since Madonna last released a proper studio album, Madame X. Since then, her moves have felt more like callbacks than a clear next chapter — from the 2025 release of Veronica Electronica, a remix-heavy return to her Ray of Light era, to a nostalgic pivot months later with “Bedtime Stories: The Untold Chapter,” marking 30 years since Bedtime Stories.

Madonna later shared a statement summarizing her new album. She used lyrics from her upcoming single “One Step Away” to describe the feel of the project.

“People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language,” she exclaimed.

According to People magazine, the “Like a Virgin” singer released her and Price’s “manifesto” which said: “We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies.

These are things that we’ve been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect — with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people.”

She then said that sound, light, and vibration can put people in a “trance-like state” and bass can alter consciousness and dissolve “ego and time.”

“Confessions II” arrives on July 3.