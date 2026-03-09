‘OMG’: Madonna’s New Portraits with 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Have Fans Wondering If She’s Expanding Her Family or Plotting Something Else

Madonna has always been known for her shock value, but she just took things to a whole new level.

The provocative pop singer gave her Instagram followers whiplash with a new set of photos featuring her much younger boyfriend, 29-year-old Akeem Morris, that drew suspicion about the status of their relationship.

Madonna and her young boyfriend sparked wedding bells after their joint appearance left fans floored over her look. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/Getty Images)

‘All That Excess Filler Is Gone’: Madonna’s New Look In Portraits with Much Younger Boyfriend and Kids Has Fans Saying She Let Herself Go

Madonna was seen wearing a long, white fur coat, getting out of a car, and sitting on a little red motorcycle. The post was captioned, “Una Notte D’amore ………,” which is an Italian phrase that means a “night of love.”

Morris wore a black tuxedo in a few images, alongside the “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress, who was photographed in a long white veil during a shoot that looked like the aftermath of a wedding scene.

The 67-year-old wore a matching white sheer corset, fishnet stockings, and white stilettos.

It’s unclear exactly what went down that “night,” but the photos left enough curiosity, as fans wondered if the couple had become more than just boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Did you get married that night as well?” asked one person, while another said, “Omg! I feel a wedding coming on, pics giving me wedding vibes.

Others left heart emojis and short phrases like “OMG,” “WOW” and “What a beautiful bride.” A few devoted fans said the post looks, “Like a virgin le sequel.”

Madonna has ditched social media since dropping her jaw-dropping photos, just like she did after posting family photos on Instagram last Christmas.

Madonna reportedly began dating her soccer player boyfriend in 2024. Morris was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, and moved to New York to attend Stony Brook University. Morris played soccer for the university and then for Oyster Bay United FC.

The couple’s romance went public when they were in Italy for Madonna’s 66th birthday and she and Morris were photographed taking a stroll through Portofino. The paparazzi also captured pictures of the couple on a boat, both dressed in white.

The pair were also front and center at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan at Fashion Week last month.

If the speculation is true, then Morris would be the singer’s third marriage. Her first husband was movie actor Sean Penn (married 1985–1989), and her second was film director Guy Ritchie (married 2000–2008).

Madonna and Ritchie share a son and a daughter, who are siblings to the four daughters she adopted from Malawi.