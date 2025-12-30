‘All That Excess Filler Is Gone’: Madonna’s New Look In Portraits with Much Younger Boyfriend and Kids Has Fans Saying She Let Herself Go

Madonna is used to changing her iconic fashion styles over her more than 40-year music career, as are her fans, but her latest look has many confused over what to look at first.

The “Vogue” singer shared new holiday photos before the end of the year, and despite some pictures featuring her and 29-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, being a bit “naughty,” it’s her new look that has fans doing a double take.

Madonna shocks her fans with her new look in family photos. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In one image from the holiday snaps posted via Instagram on Dec. 23, the 67-year-old “Material Girl” singer is seated on her beau’s lap while sporting a white mini dress and satin green gloves.

Morris is seen wearing polka dot pajamas, while Madonna’s 13-year-old twins, Stella, sporting a plaid dress, and Estere, wearing a white dress with a big bow and matching tights, stand on either side of the couple.

Madonna’s first three pictures are rather tame and include a snap of her with the twins, as well as one of the twins with the family dog. However, one photograph showcases the singer in a white, satin bustier corset with garter straps and matching stockings.

The post was captioned, “Santa wants to know…….. have you been naughty or nice? Merry Christmas, everyone!”

The pictures only got racier from there, but there was only thing on folks’ minds. Madonna has faced heavy accusations of using Botox and fillers over the past few years, with several people — including 50 Cent — questioning if she had a BBL after her derriere appeared to grow in size.

Madonna appeared noticeably more natural than in recent years, when some felt her look seemed overly altered, and several fans pointed out the toned-down change in the comments of her new photos.

“She needs to keep this face,” one fan exclaimed. “She looks tf good,” added another.

“All that excess filler is gone,” noted one, as another took note of Madonna’s alleged plastic surgeon. “Baby whoever is the Dr, they deserve a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Other fans commented on her affection for younger men. “Her & Cher not playing games with the young tenderonies.”

The singer also shared a “make-up-free” selfie in her Instagram Stories to celebrate Hanukkah, and while she was clearly wearing light makeup, she looked much younger than her 67 years.

1st ever tour vs most recent tour



(but they’ll say madonna doesn’t look like madonna anymore) pic.twitter.com/LIi3KhE66f — 🇯🇵 (@madonnajapanese) December 28, 2025

Madonna has six children in total. She adopted her son, David, 20, and daughter, Mercy, 19, as well as the twins. Her oldest child is 29-year-old Lourdes, her daughter with Carlos Leon. She also shares a 25-year-old son, Rocco, with her ex-husband, film director Guy Ritchie.

The “Take a Bow” singer has long treated her appearance as an extension of her art, reinventing her look across decades and refusing to age quietly in the public eye. has acknowledged using cosmetic procedures at times, while also rejecting the fixation on her face, once saying she’s been “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny” and that she refuses to apologize for how she chooses to look.

Over the years, Madonna has framed her evolving appearance as a personal choice — one she insists is no one else’s business.