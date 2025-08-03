‘Disgusting. What Does His Wife Think?’: Donald Trump’s On-Air Compliment to Karoline Leavitt Backfires, Leaving People Grossed Out

Donald Trump made what many people perceive as deeply inappropriate comments about his 27-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a recent interview circulating online.

The 79-year-old president’s remarks, which focused on Leavitt’s physical appearance versus her skillset, have sparked widespread disgust and renewed conversations about his pattern of making uncomfortable statements about women.

The incident unfolded during what should have been a routine political interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty Friday night.

When Finnerty asked Trump about Leavitt’s performance in her role as press secretary, the president’s response took an unexpected and unsettling turn. Rather than focusing solely on her professional capabilities, Trump chose to highlight her physical attributes in a way that left viewers and social media users deeply uncomfortable.

Trump’s exact words have become the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism.

“She’s become a star. It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move, they move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said, noticeably lingering on the word “lips” in a manner that many found particularly disturbing.

One social media user on X expressed their regret, stating, “I’m ashamed that I voted for him,” while another simply declared, “Just gross. This is what he thinks about when women work for him.”

The immediate reaction on social media was swift and overwhelmingly negative.

Others were more pointed in their criticism, with one person said, “Lips? Something definitely happened in Scotland when they were together. I mean, what kind of man compliments a woman’s lips like that? Where—and how—did Trump even notice her lips?”

Another user drew historical comparisons, noting “Big Monica Lewinsky vibes,” while yet another observed, “That is creepy. Not to mention no boss should talk about an employee that way.”

Trying to make sense of Trump’s comment, one person stated, “Wow. What propaganda. You conveniently left out the rest of his sentence. That she speaks like a machine gun. He was referring to her rapid fire, intellect, and the way she speaks. Pathetic take.”

Another person boldy asked, “He’s disgusting. What does his wife think ?” referring to Trump’s wife, Melania Trump.

These comments underscored how Trump’s latest remarks fit into a broader pattern of behavior that critics argue demonstrates a troubling inability to maintain appropriate professional boundaries, particularly with women in his orbit.

What makes Trump’s comments about Leavitt particularly disturbing to many observers is how they echo decades of similar statements he has made about other women. He has a well-documented history of making inappropriate comments about his eldest daughter Ivanka that have raised eyebrows for years.

The pattern extends back even further. In 1994, when his daughter Tiffany was just a baby, Trump left interview hosts shocked during a television appearance.

When asked what the baby had inherited from each parent, Trump made comments about her physical development. These incidents, along with others documented over the years, have contributed to long-standing concerns about Trump’s views on women and appropriate boundaries.

According to a 2023 book by former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, the inappropriate comments continued even during Trump’s presidency. Taylor alleged that Trump made lewd comments about Ivanka’s appearance in front of White House staff, remarks so shocking that then-chief of staff John Kelly reportedly had to remind Trump that Ivanka was his daughter.

The timing of Trump’s comments about Leavitt is particularly notable given that she recently married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio in January, just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

At 27, Leavitt is the youngest person to ever serve as White House press secretary, a distinction that makes Trump’s focus on her physical appearance even more problematic in the eyes of critics.

The controversy comes at a particularly challenging time for Leavitt, who is already dealing with significant financial issues stemming from her failed 2022 congressional campaign. Her campaign committee owes more than $326,000 to creditors and donors, with the Federal Election Commission currently auditing her finances due to illegal campaign contributions that exceeded federal limits.

Leavitt herself has not publicly responded to Trump’s comments, though she was present in the room during the interview. What seems clear is her boss will not stop doting on her, even if his words reveal his inner monologues.