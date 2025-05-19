‘Had Phony Written All Over Her’: Fans Are Skeptical of Chrissy Teigen After Her Relapse Revelation Four Years Into Her Sobriety Journey

Chrissy Teigen says alcohol is a “f—king beast” that she cannot seem to overcome.

The model has been on a four-year sobriety journey and has had her fair share of milestones and restarts. However, in a recent update, she admitted to fans, “I let it back into my life.”

She made the admission in a May 15 Instagram post. Ironically, she was promoting the “30 Days to a New Relationship with Alcohol” episode of her “Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen” podcast featuring guest Holly Whitaker.

In the post, the model posed with a copy of Whitaker’s book “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.”

Chrissy Teigen ditches sobriety journey years after expressing immense regret for her boozy mishaps as husband John Legend has stood by her side. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Teigen said she had been “dreading” the episode’s release because of her own vices.

“The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing. I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. … I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s—t,” she wrote.

The wife of singer John Legend further noted, “I’m tired of throwing up on a Tuesday…All I know is my relationship with the whole process of sobriety (and messing up) has changed for the better. I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it.”

The former Sports Illustrated model said her plan is to remain “mindful.” She expressed pride in knowing that “photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes…But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be.”

Legend wrote, “Always proud of you.”

A supporter commented, “Your honesty and vulnerability is so commendable.” A second follower remarked, “This is so relatable. Thank you for sharing openly. I feel a lot of this!” Countless other spectators quipped that the Cravings founder was shamelessly using her addiction to generate press.

Chrissy Teigen’s "stupid moments" have strengthened her commitment to sobriety. #HollywoodBeautyAwards pic.twitter.com/lbEuS5rLPM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 21, 2022

One such reaction read, “No one overshares quite like this one. Sooooo needy for attention.” And a second person declared, “She has phony written all over her. She has never appeared genuine to me.”

Teigen previously disclosed that moments of “immense regrets” helped steer her toward sobriety. At times, she shared day-by-day updates, marking her longest stretch without booze in 2022 when she celebrated one year without the vice.