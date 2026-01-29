‘Where Are Her Hips?’: Jennifer Lawrence’s Paris Look Gets Picked Apart as Fans Zoom In on Detail They Call a ‘Cry for Help’

Jennifer Lawrence seems to be leaning more into her daring side more and more these days.

The 35-year-old “Hunger Games” star, who typically opts for more minimalist silhouettes and quietly chic styling, appears to be entering a noticeably bolder fashion phase.

During a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week, she stepped out in a look that marked a clear departure from her usual wardrobe — turning heads not just for the outfit itself, but for how dramatically it signaled a shift in her style sensibility.

Jennifer Lawrence causes whispers over barely there top. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

‘I Accidentally Tucked My Dress In My Underwear’: Fans Think Jennifer Lawrence’s High-Slit Gown Revealed More Than It Meant To

While leaving dinner in the City of Lights on Sunday, Jan. 25, Lawrence was seen wearing a long black top that showcased her midriff with a pair of jeans and a brown belt. The neckline of her top was trimmed with ivory lace, and the bottom featured sheer material that exposed her stomach and belly button. She completed the look with cheetah print heels and a black coat trimmed with brown fur.

Though the look was a bit risqué for Lawrence, it didn’t seem to amuse or arouse conservative trolls in the comments section of the New York Post’s article about her outfit.

One person who seemed taken aback by her body said, “Where are her hips? oh my word.”

Another wrote, “Who told her that was a good look? She always looks miserable and cranky.”

Another fan typed, “She seems very desperate for attention. The sheer top is not fashion, it’s a cry for help.”

The “Die My Love” star is in her barely-there era, as this was the second time in weeks that she had on a mesh piece.

For the Golden Globes, she sparked chatter and turned heads when she hit the red carpet wearing a sheer nude-colored gown custom made by Givenchy. The dress was completely see-through and embellished with pink and green floral embroidery. That was not the only bold feature about the ensemble. It also had huge triangular cutouts around her upper torso region on the sides.

Lawrence even managed to upstage Jennifer Lopez in the outfit during a brief moment when Lopez was trying to get to her seat — which was next to Lawrence’s. A video clip of Lopez moving past Lawrence caused some observers with especially lurid imaginations to do a double take when they noticed that she had her dress jacked up so high that they claimed it looked like her bare bottom was sitting on the seat.

The Golden Globes outfit Lawrence wore was a complete contrast with the top she chose to wear on Monday, Jan. 26, for the Dior’s Haute Couture show. Though she had on a coat, jeans, and heels with that look as well, the top she threw on made her outfit look very casual.

It was a basic white tank top, which she wore with light blue jeans and a chocolate brown coat from Dior’s menswear Fall 2026 collection. The shoes were black closed-toed heels.

The overall aesthetic was basic, but that is what made it daring in a sense. Typically, for high profile fashion events like couture shows and fashion week, celebrities attempt to wear stylish, or upscale looks. But, Lawrence’s outfit went against that grain and proved that she hasn’t completely thrown away her minimalist taste.