‘I Accidentally Tucked My Dress In My Underwear’: Fans Think Jennifer Lawrence’s High-Slit Gown Revealed More Than It Meant To

The Governors Awards took place over the weekend and, for the occasion, many celebrities came in upscale attire. Online users commented on which stars looked exquisite and which missed the mark. Although she looked mostly stunning, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t quite nail her look, according to fans.

During the Sunday, Nov. 16, event in Hollywood, Lawrence hit the red carpet wearing a white elegant off the shoulder gown by Dior, a brand she’s been an ambassador for since 2012. Though she was serving up a bit of old Hollywood glam, people couldn’t get past her dramatically draped gown.

US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The eye-catching dress was created by Jonathan Anderson, who used both white and ivory fabrics in the piece. He took a tight corset and put it underneath pleated silk. The skirt had a draping effect and a thigh slit feature that was created using pleated fabric from the corset to tuck under the skirt. Although it was a creative detail, this seemed to be what some people didn’t like about the dress.

One person commented on Vogue France’s video of Lawrence posing on the carpet and didn’t hold back. They said, “It’s giving a bit of ‘i went to the bathroom and when i came back i didn’t realise i accidentally tucked my dress into my underwear’ no?”

From a different angle “Good Morning America” shared another clip of the “Don’t Look Up” actress posing for the cameras and again, another fan showed her no mercy. They said, “Love her but that dress looks like it’s stuck in her drawers.”

When Just Jared shared photos of Lawrence one of that site’s readers also offered critiquing thoughts about the dress, writing, “She’s stunning but this dress…. lol It looks like a kid who grabbed a sheet and wrapped themselves in it pretending it was a gala dress.”

Anderson was recently named as Dior’s sole creative director of the women’s, men’s and haute couture collection. His promotion took place in June, two months after he was named creative director for Dior menswear after Kim Jones left the position.

Though “The Hunger Games” star has worn Anderson’s pieces before, this wasn’t the first time that their fashion alliance was a fail.

In fact, she showed up to the Rome Film Festival in October representing a look from Anderson’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The collection was his first one with the French fashion house since becoming the creative director.

The look featured a brown oversized sweater with black silk trim around the neckline and wrists of the sleeves. With that, he paired a sheer cream-colored skirt which was layered and had a bubble like shape at the ends of the fabric.

The look didn’t get the greatest response from the public, with many calling it a lot more dressed down compared against what celebrities typically wear on red carpets.

Anderson’s look for Lawrence at the Governors Awards appears to be inspired by one of his looks from the same ready-to-wear collection. That gown has the same off-the-shoulder design that Lawrence’s dress had, but the color is gray instead of ivory. The corset section still had a pleated piece that attached to the skirt but did not appear to go under it. Therefore, the look did not have a thigh slit. Instead, the skirt stayed closed.