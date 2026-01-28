‘Almost Fell and Broke Her Neck’: Lauren Sánchez Tries to Sell Sexy with Jeff Bezos Then Her Wobbly Walk Ruins the Fantasy

Lauren Sánchez almost had a personal meeting with the ground before her husband, Jeff Bezos, saved her life.

The former journalist-turned-fashionista and the Amazon co-founder took a few days off to vacation in Italy. They joined the influx of celebrities who have briefly inhabited the City of Lights for days to attend high fashion runway shows and other events for Paris Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Week.

Lauren Sanchez misses a step as she greets paparazzi in Paris. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Sánchez-Bezos was dressed to impress during her arrival for Jonathan Anderson’s Dior couture debut as she and Bezos walked hand in hand on Monday, Jan. 26, to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show.

A video shows the couple exiting a vehicle, with Sánchez-Bezos, wearing a blue-gray long-sleeve suit with a fur collar and a matching fur-trimmed skirt and shades to complete the look, struggling to walk.

Bezos walked in front of her wearing a navy blue suit, shades, and leather shoes, holding her hand from behind, seemingly dragging her along as he had been seen doing before.

While following his lead, Lauren turned her head and seductively whispered, “Hi,” to a male photographer who replied, “Hi, Lauren.”

But as soon as she looked back, her right toe had run into the step that led into the building, causing her to trip ahead. Luckily, her husband caught her back with his right hand while she stopped her front from hitting the floor as they continued into the building.

Fans responded to the video by mocking Sánchez for ruining the moment, with comments like “To busy making sure someone is watching her,” and “not even the outfit wants her to wear it.”

Another person who has apparently seen her trip before said, “She constantly trips because she walks with her toes in.”

“She almost fell and broke her neck, trying to get a shot on the camera!” another exclaimed, adding to the jokes about her almost face-planting. “Not even money saves you from a fall.”

Although Sánchez seems to enjoy those types of heels, it doesn’t look like she has mastered how to walk in them yet.

Earlier that day, the mother of three and Bezos walked into the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show with completely different looks. Sánchez wore similar heels in the color red, which matched her monochromatic red blazer and skirt look. Still wearing shades, while her husband wore a black suit and black shades, proudly rocking his “Santa Claus beard.“

Some eagle-eyed fans also claimed that Sánchez wasn’t fully comfortable in her red look due to multiple videos of her wobbly walk. Though she didn’t have a misstep. like she would later on that afternoon, her walk didn’t look as seamless and natural as usual, the observers declared.

The front of each shoe was pointed inward as she took each step, which caused one fan to wonder, “Is she walking pigeon-toed?”

Fashion will definitely be a focus for the next few months in the Bezos household, as they are the primary donors for this year’s Met Gala on May 4.

The theme of the event is “Costume Art” and not only will the couple be giving a large donation, but they will also do unspecified work behind the scenes and may also have say-so on which celebrities get invited. Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour will co-chair at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.