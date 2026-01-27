‘That Has to Be Gangrene’: Tight Close-Up of Trump Has Fans Zooming In on the Mystery ‘Slime’ on His Teeth

Donald Trump may see red when he realizes people are roasting him over his million-dollar smile.

The 79-year-old senior citizen already has insecurities about his looks and has accused photographers of sabotaging his image with unflattering photos, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he lashed out after noticing the latest unfavorable angle that now has folks zooming in.

A close-up photo of Donald Trump has the internet zooming in on what’s going on with his teeth. (Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘They Can’t Even Look at Him’: Trump’s Biggest Moment at Davos Came Mid-Brag — and New Photos Finally Show How His Team Reacted

Trump enjoys the spotlight and is a master at turning any occasion into a viral moment. He reportedly handles his grooming, meaning the orange caked-on makeup that brings his otherwise pale face to life is his doing, just like the blotchy cover-up job he does to hide his incessantly bruised hands.

But neither of those eyesores is fueling the new discourse about the president — instead, it’s an excessively cropped photograph of Trump speaking at a microphone. The jarring image draws attention to every nook and cranny, pore, and wrinkle of the area surrounding his open mouth and his “turkey neck.”

An IG Threads user attracted more than 20,000 users to the post, adding the caption, “Man, they’re using a good camera!!” The image has been shared in numerous collages on Threads and Instagram from Trump’s international trip to Davos, Switzerland, last week.

However, according to Grok, the new close-up looks vaguely similar to a full-size, photograph of Trump’s chin and neck, which he ranted about on Truth Social months later.

He accused Time magazine of choosing his “worst of all time” photo for a cover story. He, Gavin Newsom, and critics alike were unable to shift their gaze from his thin wisps of hair or the grotesque sagging sack of skin bulging over his collared shirt.

This time around was slightly different in that several observers bypassed the flabby skin to analyze his teeth. The porcelain chiclets at the bottom appeared to have a substance between them, causing one person to quip, “I’m fixated on what this green slime is.”

A second user suggested that Trump “might have forgotten to clean his dentures.” Speculation about his fake teeth is topic often revisited by hecklers. His age and presumably poorly fitted grin have been blamed for the uptick in his slurred speech. Spectators assumed he purchased a new set when his choppers suddenly appeared whiter last year.

Trump’s poor diet also fueled theories — it’s been documented that he can consume multiple McDonald’s sandwiches, fries, and a soda in one sitting.

Trump struggles to hold in his dentures while slurring through a declaration of war against Nigeria. NIGERIA!



The Golden Age!pic.twitter.com/Vh5En1nK8p — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 6, 2025

“That has to be gangrene bc i dont believe he eats vegetables” and “He famously doesn’t eat vegetables so that is some vile bacterial growth that undoubtedly reeks. This photo really should come with a trigger warning,” read two more reactions.

Similarly, a seemingly shameless individual shared, “I grew up in a house that didn’t encourage brushing. My teeth once looked like that. Donny has s–tbreath from a bacterial infection imo.”

Scores of people have been awaiting the Grim Reaper’s arrival at Trump’s bedside, so it’s no wonder that comments about him rotting before the public’s eyes also surfaced. In one instance, a commenter wrote, “The man is looking more and more like a reanimated corps day by day. Someone should really make sure we’re not being duped like weekend at burnnies.”

🔥🔥Sooo this is interesting. Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QqYv7whxDF — Power to the People (@KeepMyPowerOrg) December 6, 2017

Although it is unclear whether Trump has veneers or an age-appropriate mouth of fake teeth, a consensus among the internet is that he may want to take a double-take at his smile before his next speaking engagement.