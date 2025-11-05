‘He Got a New Set’: Fresh Trump Photo Sparks Frenzied Zoom-Ins as Viewers Whisper About a Quiet Makeover

A recent image of President Donald Trump beaming ear-to-ear has the internet talking.

Trump, 79, was photographed with one of his supporters at the lavish “Great Gatsby”-themed Halloween party inside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Oct. 31.

Wealthy Florida resident Rosalyn Yellin shared the photo with Trump at the event on her Instagram page, which has over 13,000 followers.

“It was a beautiful and elegant Halloween in Palm Beach. What an honor to spend Halloween @themaralagoclub. President of the United States of America,” Yellin wrote as her caption.

A new Trump photo has fans wondering if his dentures fell out or if AI is at work after zooming in on his mouth. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Willing to Lie’: Former White House Doctor Drops Bombshell, Why Trump’s Latest Health Trip Wasn’t Routine as WH Has the Equipment for That

Yellen’s Instagram comment section was filled with positive reactions to her posing with the president. However, the response on X was more focused on Trump’s face.

“Whoa. What’s up with his teeth? Are they using AI on his pictures?” an X user wondered about the Republican leader’s Cheshire cat grin.

A second person suggested, “Looks like grandpa got new chompers.” Someone else said, “he got a new set of dentures.”

In addition, responders zeroed in on Trump’s other features as one tweet read, “His eyes are two slits. They’re barely open.”

“Aside from the teeth, that thing on the top of his head looks like the glob of hair I rip out of the brush after I brush my cat,” tweeted one jokester.

Whoa. What’s up with his teeth? Are they using AI on his pictures? pic.twitter.com/RvaYP32PX3 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 2, 2025

Questions about Trump’s teeth have been a talking point throughout his run as a national political figure. Speculation about what was going on with his mouth heightened during his first term in 2017.

While delivering a speech from the White House, the former The Apprentice” star began slurring his words towards the end of his address. He closed out the remarks by saying, “God bless the United Shtesh.”

Many viewers wondered if Trump sounding nearly incoherent was the result of health issues or possibly his dentures slipping out.

“The president’s throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the press after theories about Trump’s garbled statement spread across the internet.

WATCH: White House says “dry throat” is to blame for Trump’s slurred speech pic.twitter.com/aNXS5ZHC0P — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2017

Trump has shown that he is very conscious about his appearance, particularly when it comes to his signature hairstyle. He spoke about that infamous mane at the 2018 CPAC Conference.

“Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it,” Trump told the conservative audience in Maryland, per WRAL News.

The New York-bred billionaire continued, “It doesn’t look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in.”

Trump’s longtime doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, admitted that the president took Propecia, a prostate-related drug often prescribed to treat male-pattern baldness.

Even if claims about Trump allegedly having fake teeth and needing hair loss treatment are not true, he does appear to have embraced other cosmetic measures to refine his overall appearance.

In 2019, Trump’s team was accused of posting edited photos to his official Instagram and Facebook accounts that made him appear thinner and brighter.

More allegations of Trump presenting doctored images resurfaced in October 2025. A picture of the president alongside England’s King Charles III went viral when once again critics honed in on the MAGA chief’s pearly white teeth.

Some observers believed the White House utilized teeth whitening editing on the Trump and Charles photo. There were also unproven accusations of Photoshopping or the use of AI applications to improve how Trump looked.