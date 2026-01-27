‘Put Those Puppies Away’: Outrage Erupts Over Jennifer Lopez’s Overexposed Look During Casual Outing, Critics Say She’s Desperate for ‘Publicity’

Jennifer Lopez started her day the way few global superstars ever do: thrift shopping in Beverly Hills.

The singer and actress, 56, turned heads during an early morning stop at “What Goes Around Comes Around,” a luxury vintage boutique known for its authenticated designer finds. The multi-hyphenate entertainer — equal parts singer, actress, and cultural force — transformed a simple shopping run into a moment that has fans wondering what J.Lo was thinking before she stepped outside.

Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills thrift shopping trip set off an online backlash focused less on her errand and more on her outfit. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Clad in a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage and sculpted back, Lopez wasn’t trying to slip under the radar. Her hair was swept back in an effortless ponytail, drawing attention to the dress’ daring cut, while statement earrings added the only sparkle.

Cameras captured the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer browsing racks inside the high-end resale shop before she slipped into her car, a herringbone blazer now draped over her shoulders and a drink in hand. By the time she pulled away, the outing was already making waves online — proof that for Lopez, even the mundane becomes a headline.

The Bronx bombshell is that you trigger haters as images circulated online. Page Six readers wasted no time weighing in, with many focusing squarely on her shopping attire.

“For god’s sake J-Lo, act your age and put those puppies away!” one commenter wrote.

Another shocked individual asked, “What sane person goes shopping in this get up?”

Dozens advised the 56-year-old to start covering up, noting her wardrobe may attract the wrong attention.

“Cougar granny still on the hunt for yet another youngster,” one person joked about Lopez.

A fourth piled on, writing, “Grandma needs to cover up the goods . She might catch a cold and wipe out half of the yacht girl season and her earnings will take a huge hit hunt for yet another youngster.”

One reader claimed the moment was a set-up altogether, claiming, “All Staged ——— Lopez does not shop for clothes. She has an army of assistants that do all that for her. So Lopez staged this fake shopping spree and had her photographer take all the shots and then send them ASAP to P6. She is a sad old has-been……..desperate for daily publicity. No wonder Affleck dumped her.”

Not all reactions were harsh, though.

“She looks like any other girl from Da Boogie Down without all the warpaint,” one commenter observed, cutting through the noise with a different lens.

Another said, “She looks amazing….at 56 yrs old….she can still bring it….a beautiful woman.”

Lopez has also been accused of staging another paparazzi moment last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 20, she was seen walking past a homeless man in Los Angeles after he pleaded for her to give him money.

When she gets into her SUV, the man continues to follow Lopez. After a while, she rolls the window down and gives him a few dollars. The man then thanked her repeatedly, saying, “Jennifer, I love you. Thank you, Jennifer,” as she walked away. At the time, Lopez was carrying a nearly $80,000 Hermès Kelly crocodile handbag, a contrast that only amplified the scene’s visibility.

In between allegations of staging appearances to appeal to the public, Lopez has been juggling a packed schedule and relentless public scrutiny.

Just weeks earlier, she made a high-profile return to Las Vegas with her Up All Night Live residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show leaned hard into spectacle, with Lopez nearly baring it all in a series of daring outfits that included a see-through lace bodysuit, a black lace corset layered over a bodysuit, and a fringe thong leotard that kept the energy high throughout the night. While some fans gasped, it was later revealed she was wearing custom Victoria’s Secret lingerie beneath the looks.

The residency is a high for the star and also delivered a heavy dose of nostalgia.

On Dec. 31, 2025, Lopez reunited onstage with Ja Rule to perform their hits “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny,” instantly transporting the audience back to the early 2000s. During one moment, the married rap star bent over and put his face very close to Lopez’s rear end.

Their closeness is what sparked interaction chatter online about the “Ain’t It Funny” duo, but Ja Rule’s wife, Aisha Atkins, made it clear there was no drama.

Posting another angle of the performance, Atkins wrote simply, “I’m looking too,” signaling she was in on the moment.

In the end, the Beverly Hills shopping trip became less about what Lopez bought and more about what she wore while doing it. A routine stop inside a luxury resale store turned into a familiar debate about age, visibility, and who gets policed for simply being seen. For Lopez, it was another reminder that even the most ordinary errand can spark outsized reactions when the spotlight never really turns off.