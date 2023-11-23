Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’ with New Song Following Messy Divorce from Kendu Isaacs

It looks like Mary J. Blige hasn’t given up on love following her messy divorce from Kendu Isaacs, according to her new song “Still Believes In Love.”

Blige finalized her divorce from Isaacs back in 2018, two years after first announcing their split. The former couple married in 2003, and the “Family Affair” singer became the stepmother to his three children, Jordan, Nas and Briana. She told Variety in 2017 that Isaacs was a “con artist” who used her for her money.

Mary J. Blige (right) filed to divorce Kendu Issacs (left) in 2016. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)

“I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things,” she said about her divorce. “I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen.”

Blige said she “got played” after a judge ruled that the “Mary Jane” singer pay Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. He previously worked as her manager for years and originally requested $130,000.

According to People magazine, Blige stated in court documents that she was burdened with all of the couple’s debts totaling $10 million.

Mary J Blige says “It’s Wack” that wealthy women have to pay alimony after a divorce. Encourages women to get a prenup. In 2018 Mary J was forced to pay $30K/M in Alimony to her ex husband even though he cheated & stole from her. pic.twitter.com/uuXjf9zWaE — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) June 7, 2023

She also claimed that Isaacs spent $420,000 on “travel charges” to commit adultery with another woman and refused to give the recording artist her Grammy Award.

“Well, it’s a whole new day, a whole new wave / Ain’t worried ’bout nothing / Everything’s looking up, yeah / Well, I was going through a phase, stuck in old ways,” Blige sings on “Still Believes In Love.”

Fans reacted to the new single after The Neighborhood Talk shared it on Instagram with the caption “Auntie been on a roll this year! #Neighbors, what y’all think of her new song?”

One fan replied, “I love that she knows her fam base is aging w her and releases relevant music for the phase of life they’re in.” Another fan joked, “Dang she still believe ??????”

“As tf u should Maryyyyyyyy,” added another.

Blige burst onto the scene with her 1992 debut album, “What’s The 411” and her hit single, “Real Love.” The multi-Grammy winner became known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. She also has won an Emmy award as well as earned two Oscar nominations for her roles in “Mudbound.” She won two consecutive NAACP Image Awards for her role as Monet Tejada in 50 Cent’s series “Power Book: Ghost II.”

“Still Believe In Love” is out now and features New York rapper Vado.