‘Who the Hell Said That?’: Trump Implodes in Davos After Bragging World Leaders Worshipped Him With a Nickname — Then Scrambles to Walk It Back When a Telling Gesture Exposes the Truth

Donald Trump botched his facade of political dominance in front of a global audience while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His ego filled the room of foreign officials as his anecdote about NATO leaders giving him the cold shoulder and an unflattering nickname spun a serious occasion into chaos.

G-7 leaders and over 60 heads of state from around the world gathered for the annual meeting to address global challenges collaboratively. Trump arrived late to the buttoned-up event.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after holding a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The US-backed “Board of Peace” is intended to administer the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after the war between Israel and Hamas. The final makeup of the board has not been confirmed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When he took the stage, he wove diplomacy, unveiled jabs at peers like French President Emmanuel Macron, and his own cutthroat agenda to take over claimed territories into a nearly two-hour speech.

Among the moments fueling online discussions is when he spoke about losing the adoration of NATO allies. He remarked that obsession with Greenland, though he repeatedly mixed the country up with Iceland, was a source of tension.

“I’m helping Europe. I’m helping NATO, and I — until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” claimed Trump before he nosedived into repulsive comments that left millions stunned. “They called me Daddy, right? The last time,” the U.S. leader continued. His words spewed out between small gasps for air, his voice sounding gravelly.

“Very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy. He’s running it.’ I was, like, running it to being a terrible human being. But now what I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located, that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection,” he claimed. “It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.”

The gross insinuation that Trump has harnessed any parental authority over the political and military alliance between 32 countries erupted as reactions flooded social media platforms. On X, one person quipped, “Who the hell said ‘He’s our daddy? The president of our United States is living in his own La La land, and it’s a dangerous one for us and the world.”

A second critic commented, “Not even stormy called you daddy. Dream on,” alluding to Trump’s illicit affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. A third and fourth person, respectively, shared, “I doubt even his kids have ever called him Daddy!!!” and “Ewh with the ‘call me daddy’ creepy line he keeps using.”

However, what some people may have missed was when NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “Daddy” during a June summit. The president was talking about the longstanding fight between Israel and Iran. He described the countries as “two kids in a schoolyard.”

Rutte interjected, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop.” Trump later shared, “I think he likes me,” about Rutte, adding, “He did it very affectionately, ‘Daddy, you’re my Daddy.'” An X user would beg to differ, instead writing, “It was a dumb joke, but obviously Donny loved it.”

His media team did, too, because weeks later they used Usher’s “Daddy’s Home” song as the audio for a post recapping 47’s appearance at the summit. The sound was later removed.

Inevitably, when the “Daddy” remark resurfaces, people will again cringe, much like they did when the White House soured voters’ winter cheer with a Dec. 3, 2025, Instagram post about being “home for the holidays.”

The administration uploaded an AI-generated cartoon drawing of Trump standing on a snowy White House lawn in a red Santa hat with a thumbs-up that agitated several users with its “Daddy’s Home” caption.

After the World Economic Forum blunder, his loudest detractors can’t help but wonder, “While he’s away can we change the locks on the White House??!” Jan. 20 marked the one-year anniversary of the start of his second term. If he completes the remaining three years, he’ll be the oldest president in U.S. history at 82 years old.