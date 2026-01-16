‘Personal Diaper Changer’: Trump Appears Lifeless as Ally Is Forced to Help Him Fix His Clothes During Trip That Has Viewers Baffled

Donald J. Trump found himself back at the center of online conversation after a golfing photo reentered the spotlight, one that revealed more than he probably intended.

Small details that might have gone unnoticed quickly became the main attraction, prompting a wave of shock and commentary that transformed a casual snapshot into yet another reminder that even Trump’s off-duty appearances rarely escape scrutiny.

A resurfaced photo turned Walt Nauta, Trump’s longtime aide, into a symbol that critics used to joke about how close—and how funky—loyalty around Trump has become. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The image shows the president standing still in a white pullover while an aide leans in closely, hands raised, carefully adjusting his collar. It’s an ordinary act — brief, quiet, and practical — but its reappearance years later reframed it as something else entirely.

Critics are dragging the former serviceman, who looks like 47’s own version of Diddy’s valet Fonzworth Bentley in the photo. The proximity between Trump and his aide, the ease of the interaction, and the president’s relaxed posture became the focus.

The photo was taken two and a half years ago during the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump’s Virginia course. As it spread to Threads, much of the commentary centered on the aide himself and the notion that the President of the United States smells really bad and is incontinent.

One user asked, “That one of the diaper changers?”

Another followed about the aide identified as Walt Nauta, writing, “He’s a personal diaper changer.”

The jokes leaned heavily on the rumor that the POTUS wears an adult diaper and suggested viewers already understood the role Nauta plays in Trump’s daily life.

Nauta has long been one of Trump’s closest aides, known for being extremely close to the Queens native, according to PBS, and his quiet attentiveness. His title as Director of White House Oval Office Operations has often placed him steps away from Trump, ready to intervene without instruction.

That closeness is what made the image resonate.

One social media user poked fun at Trump’s inability to do a simply task himself, put, “He can’t adjust his own collar,” while another asked, “Does Walt change his diapers too

For years, Nauta has been viewed as dependable and loyal, someone who manages small but essential details so Trump doesn’t have to. Even the most cutting jokes acknowledged the same truth: Nauta’s role requires constant closeness. One user remarked, “Poor guy, he has to be that close and smell him.”

One comment went further, attempting to define the relationship outright by dubbing him “…Walt Nauta, Groom of the Stool.”

The renewed focus on Nauta arrived amid a broader pattern of scrutiny around Trump’s physical health. Despite the White House insisting that the father of five is in perfect health, in recent months, clips have circulated showing servicemen or aides subtly guiding Trump during public appearances—pointing where to walk, when to stop, and how to position himself.

He still could not walk in a straight line bumping into them.



He still could not walk in a straight line bumping into them.

In one widely shared moment, when he tossed the coin at the Army-Navy game, Trump appeared to wobble slightly as he approached a ceremonial spot, prompting those beside him to redirect his steps more than once.

Those videos, like the golf photo, gained traction only after being replayed and slowed down online. Supporters dismissed the scrutiny as over-interpretation, while critics argued the moments revealed growing dependence and belief that the oldest man to assume the office of the country’s chief executive is in trouble.

For the aide, the renewed attention underscored the personal cost of unwavering loyalty, while the jokes signaled just how visible his role has become. The New York Times reported in 2023 that he was charged alongside Trump in the classified documents case.

Now that is water under the bridge, and Nauta remains the president’s trusted aide.

The image endured because it fused loyalty, assistance, and public image into one unscripted moment, amplified by clips of guided steps and bold physical claims that left viewers weighing projection against reality long after the golf outing faded.