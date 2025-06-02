‘Who Listens to Him… His Wife Doesn’t Even Like Him’: Trump Tells French President How to Handle His Wife After Public Slap, Gets Roasted with Flashbacks of Melania Embarrassing Him

Trump has never been one to shy away from offering his perspective on delicate matters, but his latest foray into international relationship counseling has left social media users speechless for all the wrong reasons.

When footage surfaced showing France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, mushing President Emmanuel Macron in the face during what appeared to be a private moment aboard a plane, the clip quickly gained traction online. The intimate and awkward exchange might have remained a fleeting tabloid embarrassment until President Donald Trump was asked to chime in.

Donald Trump weighs in on the French President getting mushed in his head by his wife, suggesting that personal drama should stay behind closed doors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Asked during a May 30 Oval Office media session whether he had any marital advice for his French counterpart, Trump delivered a typically unfiltered response.

“Keep the door closed,” he advised, adding, “That was not good.”

He attempted to soften the moment, telling reporters that he had personally spoken with the Macrons and was assured that “they’re doing fine.”

“Yeah, no. I spoke to him, and he’s fine too,” he added. “They’re fine, they’re two really good people. I know him very well, and I don’t know what that was all about, but I know him very well, and they’re fine.”

The internet wasted no time responding. When the Daily Mail shared Trump’s remarks on Instagram, commenters piled on.

While many of the MAGA maniacs called him a “gentleman” and applauded his off-the-cuff advice, many questioned why he didn’t keep his opinions to himself.

“Did he really just say that? Who listens to him… his wife doesn’t even like him,” wrote one bewildered follower, reflecting a popular disbelief that the president would comment on someone else’s marriage, given the persistent public speculation about his own.

Another follower commented, focusing on the reporter, writing, “The guy asking the question knew EXACTLY what he was doing.”

There were also strong waves of sarcasm.

“Isn’t he just the person you want to take marital advice from,” one person quipped, drawing attention to the irony of Trump giving relationship advice at all, considering he has been married three times, has been sued, and has been embarrassed several times for cheating on his wife.

That irony was echoed by another commenter, who drily observed, “As if anyone would want marriage advice from Trump.”

Some noticed a rare shift in Trump’s usual tone.

“May be first time he didn’t make it about himself,” one commenter noted, suggesting that the former reality star often twists his comments so that he is that star in the conversation.

Then came the comments drawing direct lines between Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump, with one user posting, “She should follow Melania lead and simply avoid being in her husband’s company at all costs.”

The sentiment evoked familiar images: Melania’s distant body language, her seemingly reluctant demeanor at public events, and longstanding reports of emotional and physical separation from her husband throughout his presidency.

Melania’s absence from several major White House events, coupled with her visible discomfort during campaign appearances, has long fueled rumors about the nature of the Trumps’ marriage.

Since his re-election, reports suggest that Melania has requested her own bedroom in the White House and is splitting her time between Washington, D.C., Florida, and New York, fueling speculation about the closeness of their relationship.

While Trump attempted to position himself as a voice of calm and guidance for the French couple, critics saw it as another example of projection — a man embroiled in his own relationship controversies offering advice that surely the French president didn’t ask for.