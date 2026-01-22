‘Hold Up, Run That Back’: Tia Mowry’s Jaw-Dropping New Look and One Sneak Peek Has Fans Saying She’s Done Playing It Safe

Tia Mowry is no stranger to keeping fans glued to their screens and highly anticipating her next move.

Since sharing a series of expressive clips — from lip-sync moments to acted-out skits — Tia Mowry has drawn a familiar mix of praise and pushback. This time, though, the response appears noticeably warmer.

Since sharing a series of expressive clips — from lip-sync moments to acted-out skits — the “Sister, Sister” star has drawn a familiar mix of praise and pushback. This time, though, the response appears noticeably warmer.

But it seems Mowry’s latest video is getting much more of the latter this time. The footage captures a brief, yet tense exchange with a man, months after she posted a selfie with him that left fans guessing about the new guy in her orbit.

Tia Mowry has a steamy argument before stripping down in lacy fit in latest video. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

‘Tia Don’t Piss Me Off’: Tia Mowry’s Selfie with Mystery Man Has Folks Noticing He Looks Nothing Like Ex Cory Hardrict Despite Reunion Chatter

On Wednesday Jan. 21, she posted a dramatic video that begins with her angrily getting out of a car in a parking lot, yelling at an unidentified individual in the car.

She wore a stunning long satin green dress, a leather jacket, a purse, heels, and stitched braids pulled away from her face.

Instead of using her own voice, Mowry’s lines are displayed over the clip, which uses the song “You Know You Like It” by DJ Snake and AlunaGeorge as the main audio.

“I’m so done with you,” she mouths through the window of the car, before the driver inside throws her leather jacket out the window at her.

“Really!? You’re going to drive away!? Forget you,” Mowry silently yells back at the vehicle.

She then fiercely walks off in the parking lot, holding her jacket in one hand and the slit of her dress in the other, while occasionally looking over her shoulder.

The clip then rewinds, briefly showing Mowry walking in reverse through a parking lot before cutting — almost without warning — to a flash of an entirely different look. By then, the inspiration was hard to miss, with the visual cues and musical choice aligning closely with a certain pop star’s famously provocative era.

That’s when the audio abruptly switches to the opening of Beyoncé’s 2013 single “Partition,” a black, lace-forward outfit paired with a hat as she walks outside, gone almost as soon as it appears, shifting the tone from drama to fun and spicy.

Seconds later, the screen goes dark and the words “To be continued…” appear, ending the video on a deliberate pause.

In “Partition,” Beyoncé leans into seduction and secrecy, including a scene where she poses outside a vehicle in lace, a hat, and outerwear. Mowry’s blink-and-you-miss-it outfit shift echoes that imagery closely enough to feel intentional rather than coincidental.

Partition(OG)



Lyrics: Beyoncé



Music: Key Wane, Mike Dean



Publishing(%)

-Beyoncé 50

-Wane 40

-Dean 10



Partition/Yoncé



Lyrics: Beyoncé, The Dream



Music: Wane, Timberlake,Timbaland, JRoc, Dean



Publishing(%)

-Beyoncé 35

-Wane 20

-Dream 15

-Timbo 6.67

-Justin 6.67

-J-roc 6.66 pic.twitter.com/hTEek2s8hk — THE RECEIPTS (@Niell_Standard) September 25, 2025

Much of the clip — particularly the tense parking lot exchange — feels like a deliberate nod to “Me, Myself and I,” another single from the singer’s provocative era.

The 2003 video for the post-breakup anthem famously shows Beyoncé keying a man’s car, then rewinding the story to reveal how betrayal pushed her to that breaking point. The backward-motion edit Mowry uses mirrors that same visual device almost beat for beat.

Mowry wrote in the caption, “When you’re an actress, you don’t just do the trend. You commit” — a nod to Bey playing a role on camera as she often does.

“The Game” actress had some fans getting excited about her video, with many writing, “Med School” and “Girl Melanie” in her comments as nods to her character on the sports drama. One person wrote, “Need a ride, ill come get ya,” and another said, “That strut is sickening ma’am.”

A person who needed to see it again said, “Hold up … run that back.”

Another fan was impatiently begging for the next part to be dropped, “You got my attention.. part 2 please.”

It’s not clear when the second part of Mowry’s video is coming, but she’d better hurry, because she’s got a lot of people waiting and excited.

When the second part of Mowry’s video will arrive remains unclear, but expectations are already building. Her past clips have drawn mixed reactions, especially when leaning into more intimate lip-synch performances, which some viewers found awkward and cringey rather than convincing.

That leaves one big question hanging: whether she can pull off a track as explicit as “Partition” without losing the audience this time.