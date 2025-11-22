‘Tia Don’t Piss Me Off’: Tia Mowry’s Selfie with Mystery Man Has Folks Noticing He Looks Nothing Like Ex Cory Hardrict Despite Reunion Chatter

Tia Mowry’s latest social media stunt didn’t just get attention — it sent the internet into full investigation mode.

The former “Sister, Sister” actress has been open about her dating life since her 2022 divorce from actor Cory Hardrict. But the identity of who she’s been entertaining privately on dates or on her tropical vacations is unknown.

Now her latest Instagram post has social media users playing FBI, zooming in and trying to figure out whether that mystery body part belongs to a new man.

Tia Mowry’s latest photo has fans convinced she might be soft-launching a new man while fully enjoying her post-divorce glow-up. (Photos: Tiamowry/Instagram; Coryhardrict/Instagram.

‘You Could’ve Just Sent This to Corey’: Tia Mowry’s Flirty New Post Has Fans Cringing and Wondering If It Was Meant for Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict

On Nov. 21, Mowry posted a glamorous holiday-ready photo wearing a deep blood-red velvet dress with ruby-lined straps, a sleek updo, sharp red lipstick, and her signature playful tongue-out smile. It was giving festive confidence, grown-woman energy, and a soft tease all at once.

But one little detail set off an online explosion.

Fans immediately noticed a hand resting near Mowry’s neck that didn’t match Hardrict’s skin tone. The wrist looked like a tattooed man’s hand, and the grip was intimate enough for people to start connecting dots that she was soft-launching a new man.

And when the internet clocked that the hand probably belonged to a white man, people swore the “Seventeen Again” star crossed over to the other and started dating men of the vanilla complexion.

When the photo hit The Shade Room, the comments section turned into a mix of jokes, questioning, and cheering, wondering, “Tia who dat?”

One user asked, “I thought her and Cory were working it out?”

Another shouted, “Get out the snowwwwwwwwwww,” while another joked, “I think he seasoned white.”

Others compared her to her twin, writing, “He might be white but not Tamera’s husband white. Lol,” and “Y’all gonna start talking smack about her like y’all do Tamera and her vanilla king????”

Another said, “Tia don’t piss me off fr. Not right now.”

Tamera when Tia walked in with her white man! pic.twitter.com/2YsBBeRDXH — Marwendy Williams (@broadwaydiva101) November 21, 2025

Tamera is married to former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, and they share a son and a daughter.

Some even tried to slow down the frenzy, with one person insisting, “That’s probably her cousin from her father’s side!!! Y’all play too much.”

Once people locked in on the mystery hand, the guessing game went into overdrive, with names like Chet Hanks, Tommy Deegan, Adam Levine, and even Justin Bieber.

And then came the realist in the room, shutting the whole theory down: “That’s definitely someone from her team, stylist, mua somebody. She’s trolling and yall eating it up.”

Fans were correct, it was her longtime makeup artist, Anton Khachaturian.

Mowry has been having a lot of fun with her followers lately, especially when it comes to her dating life. Ever since announcing her divorce in 2022, the actress has leaned into humor and lighthearted content rather than trying to keep everything serious.

In 2024, she went mega-viral for her pickle video, which looked like a soft launch of a new romance. She captioned it, “Soft launch [wink and tongue out emoji] Ya’ll ready to meet my boo?”

It showed the “Twitches” star taking a huge bite of a pickle that someone was feeding her — only for the camera to pan and reveal it was just one of her girlfriends at dinner. Meanwhile, a handful of men in the comments completely missed the joke because they were too focused on how she was eating the pickle.

Part of the reason fans are living for this new era is that Tia has taken control of her narrative instead of letting the public define her.

She even embraced her — Happiness Over Everything Phase — a clever flip on an acronym meant to shame people who have multiple partners. Later the same year, Mowry posted a video lip-synching audio that said, “I’m not ashamed to say it. I’m in my HOE phase right now.”

On-screen text spelled out her version: Happiness Over Everything. After giving the camera a knowing look, she confirmed the post was simply about that and nothing more. “Get your mind out the gutter,” she wrote in her caption.

Recently, she shared a vibrant green bikini video while passionately lip-synching Mariah Carey’s “My All,” captioning it with the lyric, “I’d give my all to have just one more night with you.” Fans immediately speculated about whether the message was aimed at someone specific or if she was simply embracing her sensuality in her new chapter.

So now, with this mysterious tattooed hand, the internet is wondering if she’s teasing again, introducing someone new, or just having fun. And honestly, she seems perfectly happy letting everyone guess. Whether it’s a new man, a stylist, or just a well-timed joke, the picture did exactly what she wanted: it sparked conversation, laughter, and excitement.

What’s clear is that Tia Mowry is living life on her own terms, unrushed, unbothered, and unapologetically full of mystery.