‘Since She Left That Man’: Tia Mowry’s Effort to Show Off Her Spicy Side Gets Shut Down Quickly, Critics Say She’s Having a ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ After Divorce

Tia Mowry has been anything but shy since divorcing her ex-husband of 22 years, especially when sharing her expressive videos on social media.

Her followers often split into a love-hate debate, as she reveals tidbits about her dating life, co-parenting, and being a single mom. There’s always love, support, and a wave of critiques that she doesn’t let break her spirits.

Tia Mowry posts fierce video singing along to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Her.’ (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Variety)

‘She Will Regret Her Decision of Divorcing Him’: Fans Say Cory Hardrict Is Having His Moment Following Success from First Major Film Since Tia Mowry Divorce

In fact, Mowry did more than exude confidence in her Jan. 12 post. She let it be known that she’s still that girl, while rapping along to Megan Thee Stallion’s self-affirming single called “Her.”

The “Sister, Sister” star delivered bold energy with a touch of attitude, which is the only way to do it when singing lyrics like, “I don’t care if these b-tches don’t like me, because like, I’m pretty as f-ck.”

She only performed the first 18 seconds of the song and maintained a bit of class by only using the censored version. Much like her other videos, she got dolled up in two looks: chic look and included capri jeans, with a black blazer and a fishnet crop top underneath. The second was a black satin gown with a thigh-high split.

Reintroducing herself in a fierce fashion, the 47-year-old captioned her post, “Tia MF Mowry.”

“Go awf Tia” and “You ate” were among the most shared reactions. Another said, “Ugh she’s just really been in her bag since she left that man.” Some viewers were fully on board. One TikTok user wrote, “Let a yn come change ya life.”

Others echoed that enthusiasm on Instagram, with one commenter gushing, “It’s giving she’s soooo herself. I love it. The sex appeal. The audacity. The authenticity. Big Tia energy.”

Still, not everyone was impressed. On Hollywood Unlocked’s page, one critic dismissed it as “It’s giving midlife crisis sorry,” while another bluntly added, “This is getting sad.”

Mowry’s creating content in fun videos seems to be her new hobby, as they come at a frequent pace and have been like that since she divorced her husband of 15 years, Cory Hardrict. They share two children together, a 14-year-old son named Cree, and their 7-year-old daughter Cairo.

Since they have parted ways, much of Mowry’s content has gotten spicier, from her outfits and poses to her very intimate song choices. This suggests that the 47-year-old has found a new sense of freedom since becoming single.

However, some believe Mowry’s new era of liberation is actually a mask to conceal her loneliness. Many suspect that she secretly wants that “old thing back” with her husband after discovering how difficult the current dating pool is.

Back in November, fans suggested that she was trying to get Hardrict’s attention after sharing a sultry video of herself lip synching to Mariah Carey’s 1998 hit single “My All.” In the song, Carey expresses a longing and desire to have at least one night with the man she’s singing to. She sings that she would give everything up to make the night happen.

Mowry sang the lyrics while posing on a beach and at a pool, presenting a sensual stare into the camera. She was encouraged by many fans to send the video to Hardrict rather than post it to the internet.

The “Seventeen Again” star has never explained why she enjoys lip-synching videos, so all that can be assumed for now is that she will keep them coming.