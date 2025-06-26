‘She Should Be Arrested Dressing Like That In Public’: Outrage Erupts After Bianca Censori Ditches Her Clothes for Edible Bra and Panties Following Alleged Massive Payday from Husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori, 30, reportedly made her husband, Kanye “Ye” West, agree to a six-figure payout for wearing a risque outfit in New York City.

The Australian socialite recently walked the streets of Brooklyn in candy lingerie and silver stilettos. Photographers caught her in a bra and thong set while out with West, 48, for a studio visit.

According to the U.S. Sun, Ye agreed to pay Censori $100,000 to put on the barely there attire. She supposedly refused the idea until the couple made a financial agreement, which West initially rejected before changing his mind.

Controversial married couple Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori reportedly agreed to a deal that pays the rapper’s wife money for wearing certain outfits. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage,” an unnamed supposed source told the outlet. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid.”

Censori is said to be “monetizing her image” by being compensated “per look or event.” The tabloid claims the arrangement has allegedly cost West $3 million already, including $120,000 for his spouse’s highly publicized red-carpet look at the 2025 Grammys.

Additionally, the unnamed insider claimed that Censori’s provocative public pop-outs allow Ye to maintain his “edgy persona” while positioning his wife to be seen as “the sexiest woman alive.”

“She knows exactly what she’s doing,” a second unidentified purported source stated to the Sun about Censori. “She’s turning every outfit into a paycheck. Kanye’s obsessed with styling her, but she’s the one calling the shots.”

Kanye and Bianca’s alleged wardrobe deal generated heated reactions from celebrity watchers. Page Six readers slammed the headline-grabbing pair in the website’s comment section.

Bianca Censori transformed the streets of Brooklyn into a sugary spectacle this weekend, rocking literal candy lingerie.



See more: https://t.co/RCGPPtpLyR pic.twitter.com/XH2ydeh3uq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2025

“I’ll go further. If she wasn’t out there flaunting her naked body in eye-popping situations, no one, and I mean NO ONE, would give Mr West a second thought. He’s already irrelevant,” read one comment.

“She should be arrested [for] dressing like that in public,” a second critic declared about Censori. Another individual wrote, “We knew what she was, we just didn’t know her price.”

However, Censori got a little backing when a commenter posted, “Cute outfit, but the top could have been done better.”

“I thought they were married, saying he’s paying her doesn’t make sense when she’s entitled to his money!” proclaimed one person.

West wed Censori in December 2022 only weeks after finalizing his divorce from his first wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian.

The romance between the Grammy-winning rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer took center stage globally during their summer 2023 trip to Europe.

West and Censori faced significant backlash for an unseemly PDA moment during a boat ride in Venice, Italy. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker was caught with his pants partially down as Censori’s head was nestled in his lap.

Throughout their international journeys over the last two years, Censori became a regular trending topic for her revealing fashion choices. Paparazzi regularly caught the Aussie rocking racy outfits in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Spain.

Ye’s ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose, insisted the Chicago-raised musician controls what his partners wear. The television personality and former exotic dancer also mentioned Kardashian during a March 2025 interview.

“Kanye for sure is dressing her like that, ” Rose said on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, referring to Bianca. “He did the same thing to me and Kim.”

The ex-video vixen, who dated Ye from 2008 to 2010, also stated, “He wants other men to want to f—k his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are like drooling over his woman.”

Rumors claiming they were heading for divorce began circulating by late 2024. In April 2025, Ye seemingly addressed the alleged breakup in a song titled “BIANCA” that leaked to the internet.

“Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. I don’t know what I did to make you mad,” West raps on the song. “My baby, she ran away. But first, she tried to get me committed.”

The G.O.O.D. Music label founder continued, “She’s having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted. Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

Kanye and Bianca apparently reconciled before flying to Spain in May.

West returned to the United States in June to make a shocking appearance in New York at the federal sex trafficking criminal trial for his longtime friend, hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.