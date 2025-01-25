Fans Show Concern Over David Beckham’s ‘Swollen’ Face While Looking Unrecognizable During NBC ‘Today’ Show Appearance

Famous retired soccer player David Beckham, 49, has been accused of using cosmetic enhancement throughout his life and the allegations have resurfaced in recent days.

Following an appearance on the “Today” morning talk show, the Britsh superstar has people online asking questions about his look.

He stopped by the NBC program on Jan. 14 to promote his Emmy-winning “Beckham” documentary which premiered on Netflix in 2023.

“It was a great moment for me to actually look back because I never really looked back at my career and the things I’d won over that time,” said the Inter Miami CF soccer club co-owner.

He continued, “But also to talk about things that I’d never spoke about ever, and wasn’t planning on speaking about it.”

However, the internet’s conversation focused on Beckham’s forehead and eyes which led viewers to assume his face was swollen on “Today.”

Several social media users theorized that the former Manchester United and LA Galaxy star has gotten Botox injections to limit signs of aging like wrinkles.

“All that botox catching up with him,” one person suggested on Facebook. Two like-minded individuals posted, “Too much Botox and fillers” and “Too much supplements.”

Others rushedd to Beckham’s defense with one person writing, “Haters came out here in full force like he owes them something. Jealousy is bad.”

“Who really cares?” said another.

David Beckham’s morning radio interview spark conversation about his look over the past few months; September 2024 vs. November 2024 vs. January 6. (Photos: @davidbeckham/Instagram)

Beckham previously addressed Botox rumors. In Sept. 2017, British Vogue shared a picture of him at his wife Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham’s Spring 2018 fashion show.

The magazine’s Instagram photo also David and Victoria’s son, Brooklyn, as well as then-British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful seated in the front row in New York City.

“Botox looks good on David!” an Instagram account commented under the post. According to People, Beckham saw the remark and replied, “I don’t agree with Botox miss @stasdoeshair but I’ll take it as a compliment.”

Victoria, 50, has been open about her cosmetic surgeries. The Spice Girls singer penned a letter to her 18-year-old self in a 2017 article for British Vogue where she addressed getting breast augmentation.

“I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got,” Victoria advised.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 25th anniversary by donning the iconic purple outfits worn at their wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/5EEe8IsgIQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2024

During an interview with Allure, the fashion designer was asked if her daughter, Harper, was aware she had her breast implants removed.

Victoria said, “If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her.”

David and Victoria married in 1999. The celebrity couple share three sons – Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19. Their daughter, Harper, is now 13 years old.