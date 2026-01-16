‘Diarrhea Can be Very Painful’: Trump Rushes Out of Briefing Citing ‘Important Meetings’— Fans Don’t Buy It After What He Does Next

President Donald Trump abruptly ended a White House briefing and declined to take questions before making a swift exit.

The president gathered executives and officials in the White House’s East Room for what was billed as a serious roundtable on his administration’s “Great Healthcare Plan.” The meeting was supposed to be about rural healthcare, but instead, thanks to his immediate rush out of the room, it ended like a fire drill.

Donald Trump’s White House exit turned a health care roundtable into a viral spectacle on some corners of a social media. ( (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The roundtable took place on Friday, Jan. 16, around 11:30 a.m. and was packed with his team to unveil his broad framework pitched as a way to lower healthcare costs while Congress continues to argue over the future of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The setup was familiar: long tables, folded hands, attentive faces, and the quiet expectation that the president would speak, take questions, and linger just long enough to look engaged. That is not how it went.

Video from C-SPAN shows Trump suddenly standing up at the end of the hour-long event, shaking hands with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, and then moving briskly toward the exit.

As he made his getaway, staff cued up “God Bless America,” which played loudly as he left the room without taking a single question from the press.

He was out, and on Threads, the theories came fast and merciless.

One user wrote, “Holding back diarrhea, can be very painful, and scary. Lol.”

Another quipped, “The runs is something he gets, not something he does.”

A third added, “Must’ve consumed whole milk with a W, time for [the toilet bowl emoji].”

The jokes quickly escalated.

“He s—t his diaper and neeeded Don jr to change it,” one person claimed.

Someone else asked, “He didn’t run away, he stumbled away.”

The real reason why the former reality star was in a hurry was that he needed to get to Florida. Trump was headed to Palm Beach for a ceremony renaming a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard — the road connecting Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago — in his honor. Still, the speed of the exit sparked immediate speculation, according to the Post.

Inside the White & Gold ballroom at Mar-a-Lago for the renaming of Southern Blvd to Donald J. Trump Boulevard – a busy, 4 mile stretch of roadway from Palm Beach International Airport to MAL.

Those comments about how he smells are not new, nor are his those about his overall wellness.

Trump’s health has become the recurring point of fixation online, particularly as critics note that he is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

One pointed rumor about his aging has been amplified for years by former “Celebrity Apprentice” crew members, particularly comedian and ex-staffer Noel Casler.

Casler has repeatedly claimed that Trump suffered from incontinence during the filming of the show, alleging that decades of stimulant abuse and a poor diet compromised his bodily functions, even as Trump projected an image of perfect health. He reiterated those claims publicly in 2020, and they continue to resurface whenever Trump’s physical condition becomes a topic of discussion.

By Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., Trump landed back in Palm Beach for his fifth consecutive weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

He returned for a street-naming ceremony, which will include Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter, Florida Rep. Meg Weinberger, former county commissioner Dave Kerner, County Commissioner Maria Sachs, and right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer.

In the end, the health care plan barely registered online. What people talked about everything else: the speed, the music, the frozen smiles, the swirl of jokes about age, health, and smell. In Trump’s universe, even a policy roundtable can turn into a sprint for the exit, leaving the internet to narrate the rest.