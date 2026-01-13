‘It Be Your Own People’: JD Vance Accidentally Posts Embarrassing Pic of Trump Struggling  and Fans Say He Did it On Purpose

Vice President JD Vance shows up and shows out when it comes to his support of President Donald Trump. While there to pick up the president’s slack or lack thereof, this time Vance completely dropped the ball.

Adding to one of the White House’s many photo series, the duo can be seen in a room full of people discussing oil and gas executives.

A joint Instagram post from Vance and the White House shows the pair alongside at least 10 others in the room, including Chief ofSstaff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marc Rubio.

But instead, one frame quickly hijacked the entire rollout and turned the focus away from policy — and straight onto optics, Trump’s team has been struggling to control.

In the lead image, Vance appears alert and forward-leaning, his posture projecting command and attentiveness. Trump, seated beside him, is captured at an angle that made his eyes appear heavy and downcast.

The caption attempted to steer the narrative elsewhere, stating, “Vice President Vance joined @POTUS at a meeting with Oil and Gas Industry representatives last week. REMINDER: Gas prices are at a five-year LOW thanks to President Trump.”

But critics ignored the message entirely, accusing Vance of poor judgment — or quiet disloyalty — for amplifying another unflattering moment of the president sleeping/.

Instagram users piled on, with one writing, “Remember when you said he was evil? Do you stand for anything?”

“Why is the president asleep in the photo?” one asked.

“Why would you post it… it be your own people,” another wrote.

On Threads, others were sharper, reviving Trump’s long-running nickname “Sleepy Donny” and dubbing him “the blinker in chief.”

The jokes landed because the image fit an emerging pattern.

This was not the first time Trump appeared to struggle to stay alert in public.

Cameras have repeatedly caught him with his eyes closed during cabinet meetings, long briefings, and even high-profile events meant to showcase authority and engagement. His team has brushed off each instance, insisting he was merely resting his eyes.

Trump himself has leaned into that explanation, claiming he is merely relaxing. But the steady accumulation of these moments has made it harder to dismiss the visuals when they surface again — especially when his own administration circulates them.

Vance’s current role in MAGA’s orbit only deepened the scrutiny.

Before aligning himself with Trump, Vance was openly hostile toward him. During the 2016 election cycle, Vance publicly called Trump an “idiot” and “reprehensible,” Reuters reports. Privately, in a message to an associate that later became public, he wrote that he went “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a–hole like Nixon … or that he’s America’s Hitler.” Those words have never fully faded, no matter how often Vance insists they no longer reflect his views.

People think he is merely biding his time. Trump’s presence in the frame, visibly attentive next to a president who looked tired, sharpened the contrast.

For critics already skeptical of Vance’s political evolution, how all of a sudden he was Team Trump after being a staunch critic, the photo seemed symbolic: the ambitious heir standing tall while the aging leader appeared to fade.

While Trump’s antics often dominate headlines, Vance has repeatedly drawn backlash for his language — including attacking Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett with comments critics labeled racially coded.

Referring to Crockett as having a “street girl persona,” Vance sparked outrage from lawmakers and voters who saw the remark as racially charged.

That contrast — Vance projecting order and loyalty while engaging in sharp-edged attacks — complicates his carefully managed image.

In the end, the meeting’s substance vanished, replaced by questions about Trump’s stamina and Vance’s judgment. For a vice president eager to prove he belongs at Trump’s side, the episode underscored an uncomfortable truth: proximity can amplify weaknesses just as easily as loyalty. And sometimes, the most damaging moments are the ones your own team posts first.