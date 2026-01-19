‘Why Does Grandpa Smell?’: Trump Leans In for a Sweet Cuddle With Granddaughter — but Eagle-Eyed Fans Catch Her Reaction the Moment He Turned His Back

For a man who spends most of his public life yelling into microphones and swatting at critics, Donald Trump has lately been leaning hard into his grandpa era.

Over the last few months, the president has been spotted with many of his grandchildren, including 18-year-old Kai Trump.

But oftentimes his sweet grandpa act is taken as a joke when viewers get a hold of pictures of Trump and his younger grandchildren from his five children.

Lara Trump, wife of his son, Eric Trump, shared a photo of Donald Sr. with her daughter, Caroline, 5. The four images were taken from a family golf outing and show Trump driving a cart while his young granddaughter smiled nearby.

Lara captioned the moment simply, “Golfing with Grandpa,” offering a rare peek at Trump in full babysitting mode. The post quickly racked up more than 256,000 views, but the comments made it clear that many viewers weren’t feeling sentimental.

Threads users immediately turned the wholesome setup into stand-up material.

“Trump in Grandpa mode is the best!” wrote one X user. Many said Caroline looked like the happiest little girl spending some time on the green with her grandpa. Yet critics claim her face was saying something else.

“Mommy, why does grandpa smell so funny?” one person said, predicting Caroline’s thoughts. “Poor kid,” wrote another.

A third noted, “If he cared about those grandkids, he wouldn’t be turning this country into a dictatorship.”

Not everyone found the moment cute at all.

And one commenter summed up the entire vibe with surgical precision: “Gramps gets to babysit until the kids are 7-8 and only when mom has to make the world’s worst & cringe-filled ‘music’ video,”

Another said, “Meanwhile you were off bootie dancing with random dudes who aren’t Eric Trump.”

The last jabs landed especially hard given Lara’s recent activity. The former RNC co-chair was recently spotted filming a music video in Miami alongside Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan for a track titled “Sah-Sah.”

Footage filmed months ago resurfaced this week, showing Lara trading dance moves with Ramadan, who boasts more than 31 million Instagram followers and is set to headline Madison Square Garden later this year. The song drops Jan. 23, and critics are already blasting her. Caroline was also seen in a video with Ramadan and her mother dancing.

But Trump’s grandfather press tour doesn’t stop at one golf cart with the pretty girl.

He’s also been spotted holding Tiffany Trump’s infant son, Alexander Trump Boulos in a series of photos that appeared carefully composed to convey tenderness and family warmth.

Instead of landing as purely endearing, the images prompted closer scrutiny, with viewers fixating on his posture, grip, and expression in ways that shifted attention away from the intended sentiment and toward uneasy commentary.

Other clips capture him tossing a football with Theodore Kushner, the young son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, a casual, grandfatherly moment that seemed designed to signal energy and approachability.

Rather than settling the question, the clips sparked another round of discussion, with observers debating whether the display underscored or contradicted lingering questions about his mobility, stamina, and physical ease.

Just Trump stumbling along with a pigeon-toed gait.



Common in elderly patients with neurological conditions, and post-stroke patients.



Then there’s Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter whose golf career has become its own online debate.

The University of Miami commit has landed high-profile opportunities, including appearances in celebrity golf tournaments, leading critics to whisper “nepo baby” while Kai shrugs it off publicly and says she stays focused on her game.

Whether he’s holding a baby, chauffeuring a grandkid across the green, or popping up next to a viral music video shoot, Trump’s attempts at grandpa branding keep colliding with the internet’s unwillingness to suspend disbelief.

In these latest golf photos, fans weren’t buying nostalgia. They were reading faces, writing punchlines, and once again reminding Trump that even family moments don’t get a comment-section hall pass.