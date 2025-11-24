‘Dragging the Right Leg’: Trump Seems to Get Stuck on His Other Foot While Walking with His Grandson, Sparking Fresh Stroke Rumors

The White House claims Donald Trump is in great health, but recent footage of the 79-year-old doing simple activities like walking and talking is telling a very different story.

For weeks, Trump and his administration have rebuffed narratives that suggest he has suffered a serious health complication since taking office in January. This summer, in July, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Despite disclosures about his medical status, oddities in his behavior and physical abilities persist.

Such is the case as a video of Trump on grandpa duty over the weekend has amplified online banter about his well-being, which has heated up again.

(Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s condition causes blood to pool in extremities due to damaged or weakened veins. In his case, swelling is often observed in his legs and ankles.

Circulating clips show him and his grandson Theodore Kushner, the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, strolling up the Presidential Walk of Fame and tossing a football.

Critics ignored the endearing moments between the relatives to instead focus on Trump’s seemingly labored movements. An X user assessed one clip with sarcasm when they wrote, “Just Trump stumbling along with a pigeon-toed gait. Common in elderly patients with neurological conditions, and post-stroke patients. Totally nothing to see here I’m sure!”

Just Trump stumbling along with a pigeon-toed gait.



Common in elderly patients with neurological conditions, and post-stroke patients.



Totally nothing to see here I’m sure! 🙄pic.twitter.com/VUYoyXntfq — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 23, 2025

The Republican not only appears unable to walk in a straight line, but his left leg in particular seems to have decreased range of motion compared to the right leg. A response to the viral tweet read, “Oh he’s limping, LOL.”

A second person explained that Trump’s eyebrow-raising gait was circumstantial and not indicative of a concealed ailment. They suggested, “He’s walking slowly on behalf of the child, who has shorter legs.”

The discourse continued when a different X user quipped, “Yikes….why is grandpa walking like that?” Among the reactions is one that said, “He’s definitely had a stroke and looks like braces give limited range of motion.”

Rumors of a Trump stroke ran rampant during Labor Day weekend. Things like Trump’s disappearance from the media and later strange-looking photos of his face during that time fueled the chatter. When he resurfaced, the limited use of his right arm and his drooping face confirmed the speculation for countless people.

To a fourth observer, his staggered steps were something that had been overlooked before he was sworn in. That individual remarked, “He started dragging the right leg during the campaign. The right side facial drooping started after he didn’t talk to reporters for a week.”

A fifth tweet simply stated that Trump, who is the oldest inaugurated president, was mirroring his predecessor. “Transforming into Biden in realtime,” the post read. Former President Joe Biden has been a focal point of Trump’s political trash talking for years.

“The Apprentice” showman has used his Presidential Walk of Fame as the ultimate opportunity to troll “Sleepy Joe.” While past presidents are represented with portraits, Biden’s photo is of an autopen, a dig at his alleged inability to fulfill his executives duties by hand.