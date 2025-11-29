‘They Both Just Pooped’: Trump’s Sweet Family Photo Backfires After Fans Zoom In on One Unexpected Detail

Even holding his newborn grandson, President Donald Trump couldn’t escape becoming the unintended star.

Trump staged a sweet moment to show the softer side of a man better known for rally chants than baby talk and throwing tantrums like a child when he doesn’t get his way. But a new photo of him with his daughter Tiffany Trump’s infant son has fans zooming in on the 79-year-old grandfather’s visible signs of aging.

New pictures of the president sitting in a chair while holding 6-month-old Alexander Trump Boulos on his lap has viewers stunned by their resemblance in the worst way possible.

One snapshot showed Trump holding the baby, with a full diaper, wearing a white polo, a red hat declaring “Trump Was Right About Everything,” and black pants, while Tiffany stood beside them, dressed head to toe in black for a brief family portrait.

The enthusiastic post of Trump, his daughter and his youngest grandchild went from a wholesome moment to complete shock after an image came across Threads.

By the time the image had made its rounds, viewers had already started narrating what they saw.

“Poor kid. He can tell his grandfather doesn’t like children,” one person said, kicking off the armchair analysis.

Someone else chimed in with, “Tiffany looks like she is scared he is going to drop him.”

And once the comment section had warmed up, the conversation swerved into a familiar joke that seems to trail Trump everywhere.

One viewer wrote, “And no, the dirty diaper smell isn’t from the little one,” followed by another who quipped, “Grandpa smells like a dirty diaper too!”

A final commenter piled on with, “They both just pooped their diaper. Why does Trump look like he’s confused and scared?”

The diaper talk wasn’t random.

Trump’s rumored incontinence has lived online for years, flaring back up whenever an unfortunate angle or awkward stride goes viral.

Earlier moments — like the images of the U.S. commander in chief appearing to drift off at events or that Marine One walk where fans speculated about suspicious bulk in his suit — already kept the joke alive.

Obama even teased him from a campaign stage, asking whether Trump had ever changed a diaper in his life. The crowd’s answer, “His own!” didn’t end the rumor mill, it only made it stick longer.

Obama: Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?



Supporter: His own!



Obama: I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it. pic.twitter.com/iaUj89I2DD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Adding to the chatter was talk about why Tiffany didn’t spend Thanksgiving at the White House.

While her father and Melania were expected to host the family in Palm Beach, Tiffany spent the holiday with her mother, Marla Maples, who shared glowing photos of the family gathered for dinner.

According to The Express, the younger Trump daughter held Alexander close in those images too, posing beside her husband, Michael Boulos. Maples wrote about the “joy” of their first Thanksgiving with the baby and the comfort of celebrating among “family and dear friends” — remarks that fueled speculation that Tiffany preferred warmth over awkwardness this year.

Trump’s recent comments about her college years, delivered at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, only added to the perception that she and her dad are at odds.

He praised her record at Georgetown but also suggested her graduation was canceled for reasons beyond the pandemic, a theory that perplexed many watching.

Tiffany also stirred chatter about her place in the Trump family in May — especially after Melania skipped Tiffany’s baby shower in Miami, due to obligations involving her and Trump’s teenage son, Barron, despite reportedly being in the area that weekend.

Even so, the gathering was full of smiles, with Trump’s second ex-wife Marla thanking his other daughter, Ivanka Trump, for hosting a “stunning and heartfelt” day and other women in the family posting tributes to Tiffany’s impending motherhood.

In the end, the gentle family moment that Trump likely hoped would shine some pleasant light on his expanding lineage turned into another example of how fast the internet can flip the script.